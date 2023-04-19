Saudi Arabia's Amer Abdallah reveals vital detail about massive heavyweight clashes involving Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and others

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua might wind up being involved in a massive Saudi Arabia heavyweight match.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since December, when he defeated Derrick Chisora by knockout. Following the win, the British star faced off with Oleksandr Usyk to promote a future clash between the two.

However, the fight didn't end up happening, as a targeted April date fell apart earlier this month. While many fans were upset, there was some renewed optimism, and it was thanks to Saudi Arabia. Over the last year, the country has put a heavy focus on boxing, even winning the right to hold Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury there.

Earlier this week, a report was released stating that Saudi Arabia was looking for a potential heavyweight tournament. The tournament will include a clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, as well as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder. The two might even happen on the same night.

In a recent interview with Boxing King Media, Saudi Arabia's Amer Abdallah discussed the possible tournament. There, he admitted that they were in talks with the heavyweights but not for the tournament:

"Are we talking with Eddie Hearn and AJ? Of course we are. Are we talking with Deontay? Of course we are. Tyson, Usyk, we have relationships with every one of those guys. I will say there isn't a tournament in place. Are those fights in play? Of course they're in play."

Saudi Arabia heavyweight match: Eddie Hearn discusses deal with Tyson Fury

While Amer Abdallah is a little wary of giving details about Saudi Arabia's heavyweight match, Eddie Hearn has.

The head of Matchroom Boxing recently discussed the possible deal in an interview with IFL TV. Here, Hearn stated that one thing is for sure, Anthony Joshua's next fight will be in December.

There, he stated that he hopes the bout will be against Tyson Fury. However, Hearn stated that a possible fight against Deontay Wilder is also possible. Nonetheless, he believes the former champion will have a massive bout next.

In the interview, Hearn stated:

"There is definitely some appetite from the Middle East to stage that event… But, it's going to take four fighters to commit to that and four separate deals to take place, but if the money's right then I'm sure it can happen. For AJ, his big fight, and it will come in the Middle East, will be in December. That will be Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder."

