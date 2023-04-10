Anthony Joshua reveals change in timeline of his boxing return

Anthony Joshua's next fight has been postponed to December this year.

'AJ' returned to the ring earlier this month in London against Jermaine Franklin. The bout was his first under new trainer Derrick James and provided a bit of a fresh start for the former champion. That was something he badly needed as he entered the contest off two losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

While the former heavyweight champion returned to the win column against '989 Assassin,' many weren't impressed. Joshua and Franklin were both very tentative throughout the matchup, with the British star winning by unanimous decision. Following the final bell, the two heavyweights expressed their frustration.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ Froch On Fighting] Carl Froch has now posted his video of Tony Bellew’s clash with Jermaine Franklin’s trainer after the Anthony Joshua fight: “Go on Tony, chin him.”Froch On Fighting] Carl Froch has now posted his video of Tony Bellew’s clash with Jermaine Franklin’s trainer after the Anthony Joshua fight: “Go on Tony, chin him.”[🎥 Froch On Fighting] https://t.co/yDnlYOUBKb

Following the victory, Anthony Joshua headed to the post-fight press conference to call out Tyson Fury. While Eddie Hearn later stated that the Brit likely won't face 'The Gypsy King,' he did note that discussions between the former champion and Dillian Whyte are already underway.

The two fought in December 2015, with Joshua picking up a knockout win. While plans were for the rematch to take place in July, that wouldn't be the case. Earlier today, Joshua took to social media to reveal that his return has been postponed to December and that the situation is out of his control.

See Joshua's post about his return below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua on Instagram today stating that his next fight will now be in December, not July as previously hoped… Anthony Joshua on Instagram today stating that his next fight will now be in December, not July as previously hoped… https://t.co/JKEVMQpfVa

Anthony Joshua's next fight: Eddie Hearn discusses postponed return

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua's next fight has been postponed, so, he has time to improve with Derrick James.

'AJ' has had a hectic last few years. Ever since he was upset by Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, the British star has been unable to stay consistent in or out of the ring. Joshua left longtime trainer Rob McCracken in favor of Robert Garcia last year.

However, after a split-decision defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, the former champion once again returned to the drawing board. He dropped Garcia in favor of Derrick James, as the Houston trainer is considered one of the best in the sport.

Ultimately, Anthony Joshua walked away with a win over Jermaine Franklin earlier this month, but Eddie Hearn didn't feel great about it. During a recent edition of The DAZN Boxing Show, the head of Matchroom Boxing admitted:

"You're better off being honest and saying, 'Look, this is where we're at.' I need him to have another fight with a level slightly above Jermaine Franklin, gel with Derrick James, hopefully go in there with a little more confidence to prepare him for Fury or Wilder."

Poll : 0 votes