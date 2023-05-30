Tyson Fury shoots expletive comments at Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois $8M purse bid

Tyson Fury has reacted to Oleksandr Usyk's purse bid with Daniel Dubois.

'The Gpysy King' is currently in talks to face 'The Cat' this December in Saudi Arabia. However, that clash is far from the first time that the two heavyweights have attempted to work out a deal. Earlier this year, they were eyeing a clash in April in the U.K.

The two would headline a pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in a historic battle. The winner of a possible bout between Fury and Usyk would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. 'The Lion' achieved that feat over two decades ago.

Nonetheless, before that fight can happen, Oleksandr Usyk has to defeat Daniel Dubois. The purse bid was held earlier this week, with the Ukrainian promoter winning the bid, and also earning over $8 million dollars.

According to Tyson Fury, that's a far cry from what he would've earned in April. On social media, the WBC Heavyweight Champion blasted Usyk for the revenue split. While Fury has never revealed the numbers from their talks earlier this year, the Ukrainian seemingly could've earned far more.

See Fury's post about Usyk/Dubois below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury taking aim at Oleksandr Usyk on Instagram today… Tyson Fury taking aim at Oleksandr Usyk on Instagram today… https://t.co/M5rE6gNWbz

Who will Tyson Fury fight next?

Tyson Fury is currently eyeing a December clash with Oleksandr Usyk and a September fight with Anthony Joshua.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since a December trilogy bout against Derek Chisora. There, he scored his third dominant win over 'Del Boy', defeating him by tenth-round stoppage.

Following the victory, he had a face-off with 'The Cat' in the center of the ring. At the time, that signaled that the two were close to a Spring fight, but it failed to come to fruition. Talks fell apart, mainly due to issues with financials, which is sometimes the case with prospective boxing bouts.

However, the two are now in talks for a December clash in Saudi Arabia. Supposedly expected for the same night is another heavyweight tilt between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. However, it seems that Fury and 'AJ' might have business to tend to before that.

Earlier this month, Tyson Fury took to social media to call out Anthony Joshua for a September date. The matchup would take place at Wembley Stadium, but it's worth noting that we're still far away from making the fight happen.

Following the callout, Eddie Hearn stated that talks were far from deep between the two parties. However, that doesn't mean things can't change.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the worldwhat they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world 🌎 what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ozNs9w0b8K

