Tyson Fury accidentally leaks how much Oleksandr Usyk could've made from their fight

Tyson Fury has revealed that Oleksandr Usyk would've made over 13 million pounds if they fought in April.

'The Gypsy King' is still attempting to book his return to the boxing ring. The WBC Heavyweight Champion has been absent since a knockout win over Derek Chisora in their trilogy bout last December.

Following the victory, Fury had a face-off with 'The Cat' in the center of the ring. At the time, fans were hopeful that the face-off meant an impending fight in the spring. The two eventually began working on an April clash at Wembley Stadium in London. Sadly, the fight didn't come to fruition.

The fight fell apart due to revenue splits. While the Ukrainian stated that he felt a 50/50 split would be fair, Fury refused to accept anything less than a 70/30 split in his favor. Shockingly, Usyk agreed to the deal.

However, talk of a rematch clause eventually halted an end to the deal. Following the end of the talks, Usyk was ordered to face Daniel Dubois. 'Dynamite' accepted a 75/25 split, and the two are slated to fight in August. However, it's not going to be as much as the Ukranian could've made in April.

On Twitter, Tyson Fury reacted to news of Oleksandr Usyk's next payday. 'The Gypsy King' mocked his possible next opponent, while adding that he turned down 13 million pounds for their April bout.

Will Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk?

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are currently in talks for a December clash.

While 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' had talks fall apart in April, that doesn't mean they've stopped working. In fact, thanks to Saudi Arabian promoters, the historic matchup is in the works again.

The country has taken a noted interest in the sport, even holding Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury there earlier this year. They want to continue that momentum by holding the heavyweight title fight there in December.

Furthermore, they're also eyeing another heavyweight collision between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder for the co-main event. However, it's worth noting that the fight between 'AJ' and 'The Bronze Bomber' is much deeper in talks.

As of now, a December clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is far from official. However, in the event that the fight happens, it will be a historic one. The winner of the bout will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight titleholder since Lennox Lewis, over two decades ago.

