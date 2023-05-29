Deontay Wilder downplays potential fight against "afraid" Oleksandr Usyk

Deontay Wilder doesn't sound optimistic about a potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Bronze Bomber' is still looking for a return to the ring. The former heavyweight champion has been inactive since a knockout win over Robert Helenius last fall. Following the stoppage victory, Wilder was ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr.

The bout was supposed to be a title eliminator, with the winner facing Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight championship. However, those plans have since been abandoned in favor of a clash against Anthony Joshua in December. That being said, Wilder is still hoping to compete this summer.

Well, one thing is for sure. If Deontay Wilder competes this summer, it won't be against Oleksandr Usyk. In a recent interview with ESNews, 'The Bronze Bomber' discussed a potential bout against 'The Cat.'

Wilder opined that the fight won't happen theredue to the Ukrainian being afraid. In the interview, the former WBC Heavyweight Champion stated:

“I’m all for it. He’s a little afraid—Not a little afraid, but a lot afraid. I’m in the business, so I know a lot of things. I’m ready to go any moment of time, place, no matter what it is. They know that. I’m simple.”

Is Deontay Wilder going to fight this summer?

Deontay Wilder is going to have a tough time finding an opponent for July.

The former heavyweight champion's coach, Malik Scott, recently said he hopes 'The Bronze Bomber' fights in July. The trainer reasoned that a long layoff before December isn't the best thing, but it's not up to him.

Furthermore, it won't be up to the former champion either. While Wilder is going to box 'AJ' in December, that card is slated to be headlined by Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. Although, the main event is far from official.

Nonetheless, with the four top heavyweights in the world competing in one event, promoters want to ensure they don't lose before then. Furthermore, the heavyweights themselves can't lose either, as they'll lose out on a massive payday.

As such, Deontay Wilder and his team have to walk a fine line between finding the right opponent. While Andy Ruiz Jr. is a possible opponent, one has to think that's a bit risky considering 'The Destroyer' and his history as an underdog.

The former heavyweight champion has also been linked to Francis Ngannou. However, the former UFC star has stated his plans to take a tune-up for his boxing debut later this year.

