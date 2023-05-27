Deontay Wilder is hopeful his fellow heavyweights won't price them out of a blockbuster card.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of the ring since an October knockout win over Robert Helenius. That victory was an important one for the former champion, as it snapped a two-fight losing streak. Wilder had suffered two stoppage losses to Tyson Fury, losing his WBC heavyweight title in the process.

Following the knockout win, the former champion was ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr. However, those plans have since been abandoned in favor of a colossal December event in Saudi Arabia. The card is expected to be headlined by Fury's clash against Oleksandr Usyk.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Deontay Wilder is slated to face Anthony Joshua. For his part, 'AJ' has confirmed that he expects to compete in the December event. In an interview with ESNews, Wilder discussed the rumored event and discussed ongoing talks.

There, the former WBC champion admitted that while everyone needs a piece of the financial pie, he hopes that his fellow heavyweights don't price themselves out. He stated:

“I don’t do all that stuff [contract stipulations]. I don’t put up too much of a fight as far as trying to get a fight done. I feel like we all can eat. That’s how we should be, being able to help each other eat. It’s not about overpricing yourself out of a fight and s*** like that because we’re all risking our lives, so damn, let us at least get a piece of the pie.”

See his comments below:

Deontay Wilder slams Oleksandr Usyk

In the interview with ESNews, Deontay Wilder took aim at Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Bronze Bomber' is currently eyeing a December return against Anthony Joshua. However, following his most recent win, there was brief talk of him fighting 'The Cat'.

In fact, earlier this month, the heavyweight champion was ordered to face Daniel Dubois. Usyk has already signed to fight 'Dynamite' in August, in a clash in Poland. However, due to the apparent financial issues, the WBA stated they would instead offer the title shot to Wilder.

In an interview with ESNews, Deontay Wilder discussed the possible bout. There, he opined that Oleksandr Usyk was massively afraid of him, stating:

“I’m all for it, but he’s a little afraid – not a little afraid, but a lot afraid. I’m in the business, so I know a lot of things. I’m ready to go at any given moment in time, they know that.”

