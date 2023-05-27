Is Tyson Fury fighting Anthony Joshua? Eddie Hearn provides disappointing update

Sadly, Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is very far from being official.

'The Gypsy King' is currently attempting to book his return to the ring. Fury has been inactive since a December trilogy bout against Derek Chisora, where 'Del Boy' lost by tenth-round stoppage. Following the win, the Brit had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk.

MMA Mania @mmamania Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora after a 10 round beating

Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora after a 10 round beating https://t.co/TTnC0nSaDW

The two were eyeing a targeted clash in April. However, due to financial difficulties, the bout didn't come to fruition. Now, they're eyeing a December showdown in Saudi Arabia, where the winner will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

In the meantime, Tyson Fury is attempting to score a fight against Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' currently also has a lot of free time, as he's eyeing a December return against Deontay Wilder. Earlier this week, Fury made headlines by announcing that he had sent a contract to Joshua and his team for September.

However, Eddie Hearn has confirmed that's not the case. In an interview with IFL TV, the head of Matchroom Boxing revealed:

"I don't want anyone trying to make Anthony Joshua look bad for any reason... We've not been sent no contract for a fight in September... We are talking, but there's honestly nothing else to tell you at this point other than there has not been any contract sent to us. But, we are talking to George Warren, and if our plans don't come to fruition, of course, we'd be open to discussing a fight with Tyson Fury."

See his comments in the interview below:

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua: Will the fight happen?

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua might happen someday, but not in September.

'The Gypsy King' is a master of the media cycle in case it's not clear already. Earlier this week, Fury already announced his plans to face Dempsey McKean in Australia in the fall.

Naturally, that announcement didn't gain much traction or excitement considering the other possible matchups out there. With that being the case, it's very likely that Fury headed to Twitter to call out Anthony Joshua for headlines and very little else.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the worldwhat they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world 🌎 what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ozNs9w0b8K

While Eddie Hearn confirmed that he's spoken to George Warren about the fight, they're also far away from making it happen. According to the head of Matchroom Boxing, they've only had a single conversation about making the matchup happen.

With that in mind, it seems like the heavyweight fight is still too good to be true for September. Then again, given the recent announcement of Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford, anything is possible.

Poll : 0 votes