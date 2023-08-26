Watch: Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois have final face-off before championship fight

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois were stoic for their final face-off.

'The Cat' and 'Dynamite' are slated to go to war later today in Poland. For the heavyweight champion, the fight will be his first since his rematch with Anthony Joshua a year ago. There, he scored his second straight win over 'AJ' by decision.

Following the bout, he attempted to stage a championship unification bout with Tyson Fury. However, 'The Gyspy King' declined to fight, citing financial needs that weren't being met. As a result, the young 25-year-old prospect is slated for the fight of his life.

Last night, the two heavyweights attended the ceremonial weigh-ins for the event. For Daniel Dubois, he came in at the lightest he had since his fourth career fight, weighing in at 233.2 pounds. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk came in at 220 pounds, a similar weight to his two-fight series with Anthony Joshua.

Nonetheless, the two heavyweights were very stoic in the final face-off and staredown. During the build to the fight, both champions have been quietly confident, and that showed at the weigh-ins. The two showed respect but were clearly focused on the task at hand.

Expand Tweet

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: What time is the fight happening?

Fans are just a few short hours away from seeing Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois.

The fight is slated to go down later today from Poland. For fans in the country, there are still likely some tickets for sale to the event. However, for the vast majority, they will have to stream the fight itself from their home.

The bout will stream on ESPN+ in America, which will require a $9.99 monthly subscription or a $99.99 yearly subscription. However, most fans around the globe will have to catch the event through TNT Sports, previously BT Sport, it'll be £19.99.

That being said, time is ticking for fans to buy the event. Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois is slated to go down later today, with ring walks slated for 11:15 PM BST. For fans in America, the ring walks are expected at 6:15 ET and 3:15 PT respectively.

It's also worth noting that these timings are just estimates. As is the case with most high-profile boxing events, the length of undercard bouts could push the main event forward. Although, it likely won't be pushed much, as promoters want to appeal to audiences around the globe.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight