When is Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois boxing match? UK, US, and Canada timings explained

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight time will differ depending on where fans are around the globe.

'The Cat' is slated to return this Saturday night in Poland. While he hoped to face Tyson Fury in a historic title unification, he will instead face Daniel Dubois. 'Dynamite' is the reigning WBA (Regular) heavyweight champion, last winning in December.

The two will return to the ring this weekend to headline a pay-per-view clash. Given the worldwide appeal of both headliners, many fans are understandably wondering when they will fight. Luckily, estimates for fight night have already been released.

The event itself is slated to get underway around 7 PM BST. For fans in the United States, ESPN+ will begin airing the show at 2 PM ET, and 11 PM PT, respectively. However, that's just the card itself, not the main event.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight time is expected to begin from 11:15 PM BST. For fans in America, the ring walks are expected at 6:15 ET and 3:15 PT respectively. It's worth noting that these are just estimates and that undercard bouts could cause the main event to be delayed.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight time: Who is expected to win?

As of now, Oleksandr Usyk is widely expected to defeat Daniel Dubois on Saturday.

'The Cat' and 'Dynamite' wasn't a fight that many saw coming. For the better part of a year, the Ukrainian attempted to book a bout with Tyson Fury. If booked, the winner would become the first undisputed champion in the division's history since Lennox Lewis.

However, after 'The Gypsy King' declined to fight Usyk in Saudi Arabia, he was instead forced to fight the British boxer. For his part, Dubois is coming off a comeback win over Kevin Lerena last year, picking himself off the canvas three times.

While a win, that was a disappointing performance that had many doubt Daniel Dubois' prospects at the top level. Now getting a title shot, he's a massive underdog to win this Saturday. According to the latest odds from MGM, he's a +600 underdog.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk is a -1000 betting favorite for this weekend's bout in Poland. While the betting odds will likely change as we get closer to fight time, the heavyweight champion is still widely expected to win. Then again, just as Usyk himself knows, anything can happen at heavyweight.