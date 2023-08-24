Who are fighting in the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois event? Here's the full fight card

The Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois is set to go down this Saturday from Poland.

'The Cat' was originally gearing up for a title unification bout opposite Tyson Fury for this December. However, after talks with 'The Gypsy King' failed, the Ukrainian instead was ordered to face 'Dynamite'. Dubois is currently the WBA (Regular) heavyweight champion, fresh off a win over Kevin Lerena.

The two will headline an ESPN pay-per-view event from Poland this Saturday night. While the heavyweight champions will main event the show, there is a whole host of undercard bouts on the undercard. While there are not many high-profile names for the event, there are other fights worth watching.

The co-main event of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois will see the return of Denys Berinchyk. A former Olympian, he's attained a 17-0 professional record to date. Scoring a win over Yvan Mendy in December, he will now face former title challenger Anthony Yigit.

Also slated for the card is a clash of undefeated middleweights. British prospect Hamzah Sheeraz will face Dmytro Mytrofanov with the WBC Silver middleweight title on the line. IBO continental light-heavyweight gold is also on the line between Aro Schwartz and Daniel Lapin.

Lastly, Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue is another bout to watch. Both undefeated prospects in their 20s, they will clash in the prelims.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois card: Betting Odds

Ahead of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois card, 'The Cat' is a heavy favorite.

Usyk's promoter came out earlier this week to again tease a future fight against 'The Gypsy King'. While the Ukrainian's team failed twice to make a bout with Tyson Fury, they've still got their eyes on that clash for later this year.

In fact, Anthony Joshua himself revealed that Saudi Arabia again wants that fight. 'AJ' is expected to face Deontay Wilder in December, having scored a knockout win over Robert Helenius earlier this month. With all of this recent buzz, it seems Daniel Dubois is standing in the way of the historic heavyweight title bout.

However, most fans don't expect the 25-year-old to shock the world this Saturday. According to the current betting odds from Bet MGM, Oleksandr Usyk is currently a -1000 favorite to win. Meanwhile, Dubois is a +600 underdog, for fans hoping for an upset.

While the odds will likely change as we get closer to fight night, it appears that fans are riding with 'The Cat'.