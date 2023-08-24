Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois PPV price: How much will it cost to watch the fight? TV and streaming details

The Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois PPV cost will differ depending on where you're buying the fight.

'The Cat' and 'Dynamite' are slated to headline a pay-per-view card this Saturday from Poland. Back for the first time since his win over Anthony Joshua last August, Usyk will return for another defense of his heavyweight gold.

For his part, Dubois is coming off a come-from-behind stoppage win over Kevin Lerena last December. While Usyk was first expected to face Tyson Fury later this year, the 25-year-old got the title shot after talks with 'The Gypsy King' broke down.

Nonetheless, the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois PPV cost will depend on where fans watch around the globe. In America, the event will be streamed on ESPN+. In order to watch the event, they will have to buy a monthly subscription for $9.99 or a yearly subscription for $99.99.

For fans outside of the U.S., they can expect to purchase the fight from TNT Sports. Previously known as BT Sport, the event will cost £19.95 on the platform. For the first time in a while, it seems that fans in America will have to pay less than those around the globe.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois PPV cost: Don Charles promises upset

Don Charles believes the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois PPV cost will be worth it.

The longtime coach of 'Dynamite' has been vocal about his confidence in his fighter. As of now, Dubois is a massive underdog for his title shot on Saturday but has been vocal himself about shocking the world.

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the trainer previewed Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois. There, he was quick to note that he's previously trained Anthony Joshua and that he doesn't think his new trainee will make the same mistakes as 'AJ'.

Furthermore, Don Charles is confident that the challenger's power will take him through this weekend. In the interview, he stated:

"I'm going to be arrogant. If Daniel Dubois is hitting him the way we envisage, Usyk will not survive it. Trust me on this, I’ve trained Anthony Joshua, it’s not publicly known. I worked with AJ before the Olympics and he hits hard."

He continued:

"Joshua is a phenomenal puncher, but Dubois’ power is unmeasurable... Joshua was very apprehensive. He had the chance and didn’t close the show. He didn’t want to gas and didn’t trust his defense. Daniel Dubois gets him in that position, he would be doomed."