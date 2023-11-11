"Better pay up pal" - Roman Fury fires shots at KSI over $200,000 bet with John Fury

KSI's bet with Tommy Fury's father John Fury has now led to another member of the British boxer's family getting involved.

'The Nightmare' has been out of action since his clash with Tommy Fury last month in the U.K. The bout was viewed as the biggest of the YouTuber's career till date, and he was confident heading into it. Pre-fight, he made a deal with John Fury about the contest.

If KSI defeated 'TNT', the coach would pay him $200,000. If the opposite happened and the Fury family earned a win, KSI would instead have to pay up. Sadly for the YouTuber-turned-boxer, he suffered a majority decision loss on fight night.

KSI's bet with John Fury hasn't gone away. Since then, the YouTuber has received multiple messages from the former boxer, demanding the money. For the most part, the rest of the British family has stayed out of it.

That was until last night, when Roman Fury took aim at the influencer. Following his third professional fight, in which he secured a stoppage win, he discussed the bet.

In a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans, he stated:

"KSI, you better pay up pal. You make a bet with someone you've got to pay. So if you don't want big John knocking you, you better pay up!"

Will KSI's bet with John Fury ever be paid out?

KSI's bet with John Fury will likely never be paid out despite Roman Fury's stoppage victory and subsequent comments.

The insertion of 'Big John' into influencer boxing has provided a lot of hilarious moments. He was a fixture in Tommy Fury's fight with Jake Paul in February, where the former scored a split-decision victory.

Famously, the elder Fury had a deal with 'The Problem Child' leading into that bout as well. The two had agreed on a double-or-nothing purse bet for the fight. If Paul could defeat Tommy Fury, he would earn double his purse for the bout.

However, despite Paul suffering a split-decision loss, he didn't pay up. In a similar fashion to how he's handled KSI's bet, Fury slammed Paul. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer stood by his word of refusing to pay due to the lack of a contract.

For what it's worth, the British boxer is likely to do the same this time around. KSI has shown no interest in repaying the bet to Fury and hasn't even responded to his online taunts since fight night.