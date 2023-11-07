"You’re looking like a fraudster, a fake and a waste of time" - John Fury blasts KSI over alleged non-payment of £200K fight bet

John Fury, the father of Tommy Fury, and YouTuber-boxer KSI made a bet with each other prior to the latter's fight against 'TNT', which went down on October 14 in Manchester, England.

The two wagered £200,000, with the loser having to pay the winner, or in John Fury's case, the winner's father, the amount.

KSI lost to Tommy Fury via decision. Initially, the scorecards were tallied up incorrectly and Fury was given the majority decision win. Since then, that error has been corrected and the result has been overturned to a unanimous decision victory in Fury's favor, despite the fact that he had a point deducted in the fight.

KSI, who has hotly contested the decision ever since, has also not come through on the bet they made, according to John. Since then, he has made a number of videos targetting the British YouTuber, demanding that he pay the money.

Most recently, John Fury took to social media in another video and said:

"Mr. KSI, still no payment. Wht kind of person are you my friend? You're looking like a fraud and waste of time, but listen, I'm gonna tell you this quick and sharp. That money is not for me. I don't want that money. I'm going to donate it to the cancer research at Christie's hospital in Manchester. That's why I'm not leaving it. I want to do something good before I die. People out there need treatment, and I wanna get that money of you. That's what it's for, it's not for me mate."

John Fury ended the video saying he wasn't going to go away and demanded that KSI pay up once again.

KSI commends Logan Paul for WWE victory

Recently, Logan Paul, KSI's business partner, became the WWE United States champion by defeating Rey Mysterio.

KSI took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of the older Paul brother standing over a defeated Mysterio, belt in hand, and commended him for his achievement.

He wrote:

"HE DID IT!!!! LET’S GOOO @LoganPaul"

