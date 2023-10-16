KSI, Brock Lesnar, Taylor Swift's boyfriend - Fans step up to speculate who Jake Paul is fighting next on Dec. 15

Fans believe Jake Paul's opponent could be anyone from Travis Kelce to John Fury.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since a decision win over Nate Diaz in August. That was Paul's first ten-round bout and also the first victory since suffering a loss to Tommy Fury in February.

Following the win over Diaz, the YouTuber teased that he might have a rematch with him in MMA. However, that talk seems to have fizzled up. On social media earlier today, Paul announced his plans to return to the ring on December 15 on DAZN.

Jake Paul's announcement was curiously left without an opponent for that night. Furthermore, given the recent bout between KSI and Tommy Fury, it seems unlikely that he will face either man. Both 'The Nightmare' and 'TNT' have been linked to Paul in recent months.

With that in mind, a lot of fans have no idea who the YouTuber will face next. Responding to his post on Instagram, fans had a lot of unique guesses. Those include everyone from John Fury to former UFC champions Brock Lesnar and Royce Gracie, as well as NFL's Travis Kelce.

All in all, it seems that nobody knows what to make of Paul's return announcement.

See fan responses below:

Jake Paul opponent: Who could face 'The Problem Child' in December?

There are a couple of potential Jake Paul opponents, but there's not been much talk.

The YouTuber's announcement caught many fans off guard, and that's mainly due to the lack of talk about him. Paul last fought in August, defeating Nate Diaz, and there was immediate talk of a potential rematch.

However, the two haven't really discussed a rematch in any meaningful capacity in a while. Furthermore, Paul and Diaz were hoping for a rematch in the PFL, while the YouTuber's next bout will be a boxing one on DAZN.

That being said, Jake Paul was obviously linked to Tommy Fury and KSI over the last few months. 'TNT' previously beat him in February, while 'The Nightmare' has long been a foe of his. However, the two cruiserweights fought on Saturday, meaning a December bout with either would be too soon.

In terms of unorthodox names, Paul has also been linked to former WWE star Matt Riddle. He was released from the company last month but does have experience in the cage. Riddle had a high-profile UFC stint as well from 2008 to 2013, also fitting the bill for a Paul opponent.

