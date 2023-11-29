KSI vs. IShowSpeed: YouTube stars to spar simultaneously with Jake Paul's pro bout in alleged effort to steal spotlight, fans react

KSI seems to be trolling Jake Paul yet again. The former has announced he will be broadcasting a sparring match versus popular online personality IShowSpeed at the same time Paul fights on December 15th.

Jake Paul returns to the ring for a pro bout against Andre August, and Paul's influencer-fighting arch-rival Olajide Olatunji is playing a bit of an optic-minded, posturing game here with this announcement.

Many on social media had their say about this gesture, and X was blowing up in the wake of this news.

@TruthfulUfcFan said:

"KSI will pull more views as well"

@Drezinhos stated:

"I know which one WE are all watching…"

@WeGotIt2k quipped:

"That's great timing! Looks like December 15th is going to be an exciting day for fight fans"

@_jonrobson_ said:

"Ksi trying take the views away but jake going into boxing to box, he wont care, he wants make a name in boxing so that wont phase him, he still has money either way💀💀"

@yafay_m stated:

"Nah the obsession with jake is crazy😭💀 Ksi fighting young children as usual,first that mexican child named "peniS" and now a streamer, after losing bro has gone back to his roots😂😂"

@TFE_yt quipped:

"Ultimate move now is to stream a press conference at the same time as theirs"

[Images Courtesy: @HappyPunch X thread]

Peep the tweet on the influencer boxing posturing down below:

KSI and his boxing journey

While this latest effort is categorically a sparring match, OlajideOlatunji has had boxing contests at various levels. Professional bouts, amateur action, and exhibition fights make up the YouTuber's sweet science resume so far.

Many attribute Olatunji as the fighter that kicked off the influencer boxing scene with his amateur fights versus Joe Weller and especially versus now Prime drink collaborator Logan Paul.

Olatunji rematched with Paul and bested the WWE's now United States champion via points in a professional boxing bout. Olatunji beat two opponents in one night when he defeated Swarmz and Luis Pineda, then beat Faze Temper. All of those were exhibition bouts and KSI won them all via KO.

The UK musician then halted Joe Fournier, which was later changed to a no-contest after a rouge elbow proved to be the strike that KOed Fournier upon reviewing the replay.

Olatunji would then take his sophomore pro bout and fell short to Love Island star Tommy Fury. The youngest Fury emerged victorious with the unanimous decision win in October.