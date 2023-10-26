.John Fury's boxing record is often searched considering how prolific he is as a character and how prominent the family is in the fighting world.

The father of 'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury had thirteen professional gloved boxing bouts overall. Prior to that, he reportedly had a lot bare-knuckle experience and claims he carried on a tradition that saw a rich lineage of bare-knuckle boxers.

Although he lost his professional debut, Fury then went on a seven-fight unbeaten streak before taking another points defeat. He would return to his winning ways with back-to-back victories but John Fury's professional boxing career ended on consecutive stoppage defeats.

John Fury was an active practitioner of Queensberry rules combat for nearly as decade with his debut bout coming in April 1987 and his last bout transpiring on June 1995. 'Gypsy' John would collect wins over British and Italian title challengers and contended for the vacant Central Area heavyweight title.

One of John Fury's final fights came against future WBO champion Henry Akinwande. His last recorded bout came in a rematch against Steve Garber with Fury falling and Garber tying up their series.

Nowadays John Fury is cornering his pugilist offspring in the form of WBC/ lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and reality star/ influencer boxer Tommy Fury.

Check out the poster for John Fury's upcoming effort as a cornerman below'

Expand Tweet

John Fury boxing record....one more fight?

John Fury's boxing record is seemingly going to have at least one more boxing bout added to it if he has his druthers. This was conveyed by his calling out of Francis Ngannou's trainer Mike Tyson as John was there at the presser with his son Tyson Fury.

As Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou ready to fight one another and with their seconds on hand, John Fury looked to call out Mike Tyson for a December showdown and capitalize on the platform that he had.

Mike Tyson of course was the inspiration for John Fury naming his son. John Fury boxing record was 8-4-1 while 'Iron' Mike amassed a record of 50-6 as a professional pugilist and collected multiple world heavyweight title amid his legendary career.