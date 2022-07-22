"Mohawk Francis is here to take souls!" - Fans elated to see Francis Ngannou's padwork after knee surgery

Francis Ngannou's road to recovery keeps looking brighter as he's back to hitting pads. In a recent video posted on his Twitter account, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion showcased the latest step in his process of returning to the cage. He had Dewey Cooper with him also.

In the tweet sent out, Ngannou said:

"Back on the pads. Step by step @DeweyCooper @gymshark"

A thread of tweets developed with many expressing excitement at Ngannou's progress in bouncing back from a knee injury. Some expressed their excitement while also noticing a bit of a new style 'The Predator' is rocking. The style change is not in his standup tendencies but in the hairdo Francis Ngannou was sporting.

Twitter user @JabOfDeath said:

"MOHAWK FRANCIS IS HERE TO TAKE SOULS!!!"

See the tweet below

However, some felt the haircut could be detrimental, as evidenced by Twitter user @DAGREATGHANI who said:

"Francis looks more beatable with that haircut"

Fellow UFC fighters also showed their solidarity. One such as Terrance McKinney.

Some also had a laugh at how fortified coach Cooper was. Twitter user @BryanIsTheKing said:

"That man got on a full suit of armor"

Francis Ngannou's UFC return

Options abound for Francis Ngannou who looks to make the second successful defense of his heavyweight strap. Stipe Miocic stands out as a possible opponent for a comeback bout considering it would be a huge rubber match in the division's overall history.

The first Miocic fight saw Ngannou take his first UFC loss, at UFC 220, in his first bid for the belt in January 2018. The rematch saw Ngannou make good on his second championship attempt as he won via an emphatic knockout at UFC 260 in March 2021.

Jon Jones also looms and the man seen by many as the MMA GOAT could be an incredibly intriguing opponent for 'The Predator'. The most accomplished UFC light heavyweight champion ever is targeting that move up and the Ngannou matchup is super stimulating stylistically.

The idea of getting one more fight before the year wraps up is on Ngannou's mind and is within his focus, as per a recent chat with TMZ Sports.

Ngannou cut his teeth on circuits like 100% Fight, SHC, and KHK MMA before making his UFC debut in December 2015.

All of his Octagon victories initially came by way of stoppages, right upto his last contest. Ngannou's first time going the distance in a UFC win saw him garner a unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane. He showcased a more well-rounded skill set en route to his first ever title defense.

