"Had to escort this guy out" - Francis Ngannou in hilarious post alongside Kevin Hart, Kamaru Usman, and Floyd Mayweather

Francis Ngannou was clearly enjoying himself over the weekend alongside some of the celebrities that turned out for the UFC event. Kamaru Usman and Floyd Mayweather were part of a collective that also included the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and well-known comedian Kevin Hart.

Some hilarity ensued as the men enjoyed their weekend, with Ngannou sharing a photo of the fun on his personal Instagram.

Within the text for the above IG caption, Francis Ngannou said:

"We had to escort this guy out for a disturbance at the after party. Anybody know him?"

Usman and Ngannou were out to cheer on their fellow African champion, Israel Adesanya. The three have been very supportive of one another and their championship excellence, aligning over the pride of the homeland that the trifecta shares.

Usman will next look to defend his welterweight championship in a rematch against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 in August.

Beyond the light-hearted celebrity interactions, Ngannou also utilized social media to get in a dig at his next possible opponent.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou @stylebender



Some people talk and some act.



#3kings Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times. Well done CHAMPSome people talk and some act. Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times. Well done CHAMP 🏆 @stylebender Some people talk and some act. 🇳🇬🇨🇲🌍#3kings

In the tweet above, Ngannou said:

"Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times. Well done CHAMP 🏆 @stylebender Some people talk and some act."

Adesanya ended the weekend with another successful championship defense under his belt, as mentioned by Ngannou. 'The Last Stylebender' defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision in UFC 276's main event.

Francis Ngannou's road back to the Octagon

Ngannou could be looking at returning to the fold for another title bout in the near future. Rumblings of a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic matchup for the interim belt have consistently come up, so his next opponent could potentially be determined sooner rather than later.

Ngannou seems to be eyeballing a potential December return to the cage, although nothing is one hundred percent certain as of yet.

Ngannou is coming off of a successful title defense against former interim champion Ciryl Gane this January at UFC 270. Since then, 'The Predator' has been rehabilitating a knee injury with the hope of returning back to action ASAP.

How do you feel about Ngannou's fun photo with Hart and Usman? Give us your thoughts in the comments!

