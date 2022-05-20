×
"I don't wanna get punched in the face forever" - Kamaru Usman discusses "next chapter" of his career

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman [Photo credit: @usman84kg on Instagram]
Rafael Bandayrel
Modified May 20, 2022 12:48 PM IST
Kamaru Usman has his sights set on becoming a fight commentator as he sets the table for post-retirement life.

Usman, of course, has been a fixture on the broadcast team of Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion, Eagle FC, over the past few events. He'll return to his commentary duties for Eagle FC 47, which will take place on May 20.

According to the reigning UFC welterweight champion, commentary work is the "next chapter" of his career, acknowledging that his fighting days will inevitably come to an end. During an interview with MMA Underground, the top pound-for-pound UFC fighter stated:

"This is a next chapter because I don't wanna get punched in the face forever. At some point, you have to transition into something else. This is, you know, a way for me to still stay in the sport – something I love, something I spent a lot of my life on. So why not be able to talk about it and share my insights and my knowledge about the sport?"

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below:

youtube-cover

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 target date revealed

Right now, though, Kamaru Usman still has business to take care of as he's expected to defend the UFC welterweight crown against Leon Edwards in a rematch.

Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC is planning to schedule the title bout in the upcoming UFC 278 fight card. The event is expected to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 20. If the rumors are true, this will only be the second time the UFC has traveled to the Beehive State.

Check out Ariel Helwani's tweet below:

ABC?UFC 278?Salt Lake?Usman’s return?A plethora of news for ya today on this Two-Cent Tuesday: arielhelwani.substack.com/p/two-cent-tue…

Usman and Edwards first crossed paths at UFC on Fox 17 back in December 2015. Their first fight saw Usman besting Edwards via a unanimous decision after three rounds.

'Rocky' has since been on a warpath with a nine-fight unbeaten streak and one no-contest. The Englishman owns notable wins over Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

However, so has Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is riding a 19-fight winning streak, with recent victories over the likes of Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Gilbert Burns.

Edited by David Andrew
