Tommy Fury eyes rematch with "dance partner" Jake Paul despite announcing retirement from influencer boxing

Tommy Fury is eyeing a rematch against Jake Paul despite announcing his retirement from the world of influencer boxing.

Tommy Fury was seen in action against British YouTuber and rapper KSI earlier this month. While 'TNT' was expected to easily get the better of 'JJ', that wasn't the case as the latter made the fight scrappy. Despite this, Fury managed to edge a majority decision on the night, which was later overturned to a unanimous decision.

Following the fight, Fury made it known that he was done with influencer boxing and was ready to return to traditional boxing. However, it looks like he's changed his mind after recently expressing his interest in a rematch against Jake Paul.

During a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Fury claimed that he will fight Jake Paul again. He said:

"I am the only fight for Jake Paul. Me and Jake Paul are the dance partners and he knows that himself. Me and him will always make a good fight, will always make a big fight. So whenever he's done with what he's doing, I'm sure me and him will meet again one day."

Catch Fury's comments about Jake Paul in the video below:

Tyson Fury claims Tommy Fury made $10 million against KSI

Tyson Fury recently revealed his half-brother Tommy Fury's staggering payday for his fight against KSI. While 'TNT' was expected to make a lot of money from his fight against 'JJ', his payday was not expected to be $10 million, as claimed by 'The Gypsy King'.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the WBC heavyweight champion praised Tommy Fury and claimed that he can buy anything he wants at the age of 24. He said:

"The fact that Tommy made $10 million in this fight. He's a 24-year-old, probably made $25-26 million around his 10-fight career. It's unbelievable, I'm very very proud of where he's come from. In 2018, Tommy didn't have 10 dollars for a bus pass. Today Tommy's got a hell of lot money, millions of dollars.....I'm very proud of him, he can buy whatever he wants, $5M Mansion, G-Wagons, Lambos, Rolexes regardless of his fights."

Catch Tyson Fury's comments about 'TNT' in the video below:

