“$5M Mansion, G-Wagon, Lambos, Rolexes” - Tyson Fury spills the beans on Tommy Fury’s massive 10-figure payday for KSI bout

Tyson Fury unveiled the staggering payday that his younger half-brother, Tommy Fury, secured for his recent bout against KSI.

'TNT' secured a contentious victory over KSI, prevailing through a majority decision in the headline bout of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card in Manchester earlier this month. In a surprisingly tight contest, one judge called it a draw at 57-57, while the other two judges leaned toward Fury with scores of 57-56. The verdict left 'The Nightmare' unimpressed, and he vented his frustration by characterizing it as a "robbery" post-fight.

Irrespective of the bout's result, Tommy Fury's substantial earnings were an anticipated reality, and this has been confirmed by 'The Gypsy King.'

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Tyson Fury offered his thoughts on his brother's financial growth over the years:

"The fact that tommy made $10 million in this fight. He's 24-year-old, probably made $25-26 million around his 10-fight career. It's unbelievable, I'm very very proud of where he's come from. In 2018, Tommy didn't have 10 dollars for a bus pass. Today Tommy's got a hell of lot money, millions of dollars."

He added:

"I'm very proud of him, he can buy whatever he wants, $5M Mansion, G-Wagon, Lambos, Rolexes regardless of his fights."

Alistair Overeem predicts Francis Ngannou will knock out Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is in preparation for a 10-round boxing bout against Francis Ngannou, scheduled for October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The upcoming bout is a significant crossover event in combat sports, akin to the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight. It marks Ngannou's debut in the squared circle after his departure from the UFC in January.

Although many fans and fighters harbor doubts about the former UFC heavyweight champion's prospects against 'The Gypsy King', there's a distinct perspective offered by Alistair Overeem.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Overeem voiced his confidence in Francis Ngannou's celebrated knockout prowess, suggesting it might potentially lead to a knockout victory over Tyson Fury:

"Because people underestimate UFC fighters, let's call it MMA fighters. There are a lot of details in here [pointing towards his brain] and boxers are basically one-dimensional. Yes, Tyson Fury is the best, but Francis is a big dude. It's going to be a brutal force KO."

