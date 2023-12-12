IShowSpeed backs out of KSI fight on livestream, changes his mind seconds later

IShowSpeed recently stirred up quite a bit of drama as he backed out of his upcoming bout against KSI on his livestream before immediately changing his mind seconds later.

The influencer and the PRIME co-founder are scheduled to compete in a boxing spar this Friday and will be livestreaming the session on YouTube. It's important to note the timing is significant as KSI is counter-programming Jake Paul, as 'The Problem Child' is also scheduled to fight boxer Andre August on Friday.

@HappyPunch posted a clip of IShowSpeed's livestream, where he contemplated backing out and proceeded to send out a tweet. He mentioned that he wasn't actually going to do so and indicated that he would meet the YouTuber-turned-boxer in the ring as scheduled, saying:

"I'm about to back out, bro. I'm sorry. I'm not doing this anymore...I don't think I should do the fight anymore for my own safety. I haven't booked a flight, so let's just cancel for right now...Y'all thought I was really about to back out? I'm beating his a**."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether the sparring session between IShowSpeed and KSI will be competitive as the PRIME co-founder most recently went the distance with professional boxer Tommy Fury.

Andre August shares his thoughts on KSI vs. IShowSpeed

Andre August recently weighed in on the fact that the KSI vs. IShowSpeed spar will take place on the same night as his bout against Jake Paul.

Happy Punch posted a clip of August's conversation with All Out Fighting, where he shared his thoughts on the YouTuber-turned-boxer seemingly counter-programming to spite 'The Problem Child.' He said he doesn't know KSI but offered him an opportunity to step in the ring with him as well, saying:

"I don't really know who the guy [KSI] is. I'm not too much concerned about him. If he do what he do and does what he does and that's fine. Now if he wanted to fight next, that's fine too."

Expand Tweet