"Didn’t learn from his first incident" - IShowSpeed doing "turbulence" while interacting with girl on livestream leaves fans shocked

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has become the talk of the town after his shenanigans during a recent livestream went viral on social media. On December 11, 2023, Darren collaborated with Twitch streamer Strawberrytabby, who was seen taking part in the trending "topless" meta on the Amazon-owned platform. At one point during their conversation, IShowSpeed decided to show a "magic trick" to Strawberrytabby and started doing the turbulence trend, which involves making jerky movements to create a sound.

The latter was visibly taken aback after observing the Ohio native's antics and exclaimed:

"What's that noise? What's that noise?"

In response, IShowSpeed said:

"It's my c*ck."

After a few seconds of awkward silence, the YouTuber added:

"(Strawberrytabby says, 'Like the chicken?') Yeah. I was growing a farm. I just wanted to show you how, like, they produce egg cells and s**t. You know? So basically, every farmer is having this problem. These hulks are spreading these diseases and s**t, so my chickens wasn't able to produce well. So, I wanted to show you how my c*ck, like, sounds. Like, how my chicken sounds."

Numerous fans on X (formerly Twitter) were left shocked by the streamer's antics, with user @suayrez commenting:

"Speed didn't learn from his first incident (loudly crying face emoji and skull emoji)."

Timestamp: 02:22:50

"He's doing it on purpose at this point" - Fans react to IShowSpeed doing "turbulence" live on the stream

X user @DramaAlert's post featuring IShowSpeed and Twitch streamer Strawberrytabby's interaction has elicited hundreds of reactions:

One fan joked that Darren "must be stopped":

Another netizen remarked that the YouTube streamer "hasn't learned anything":

Meanwhile, X user @wealth_turtle wrote that netizens "give wrong people fame":

One community member believed that Darren was intentionally stirring up controversy:

"He's doing it on purpose at this point."

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

IShowSpeed is one of YouTube's most-watched personalities in 2023, best known for his Just Chatting and IRL content. He surpassed the 22 million subscriber mark on December 10, 2023.