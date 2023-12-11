Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Didn’t learn from his first incident" - IShowSpeed doing "turbulence" while interacting with girl on livestream leaves fans shocked

"Didn’t learn from his first incident" - IShowSpeed doing "turbulence" while interacting with girl on livestream leaves fans shocked

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Dec 11, 2023 05:06 GMT
IShowSpeed does &quot;turbulence&quot; while interacting with girl on livestream (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)
IShowSpeed does "turbulence" while interacting with girl on livestream (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has become the talk of the town after his shenanigans during a recent livestream went viral on social media. On December 11, 2023, Darren collaborated with Twitch streamer Strawberrytabby, who was seen taking part in the trending "topless" meta on the Amazon-owned platform. At one point during their conversation, IShowSpeed decided to show a "magic trick" to Strawberrytabby and started doing the turbulence trend, which involves making jerky movements to create a sound.

The latter was visibly taken aback after observing the Ohio native's antics and exclaimed:

"What's that noise? What's that noise?"

In response, IShowSpeed said:

"It's my c*ck."

After a few seconds of awkward silence, the YouTuber added:

"(Strawberrytabby says, 'Like the chicken?') Yeah. I was growing a farm. I just wanted to show you how, like, they produce egg cells and s**t. You know? So basically, every farmer is having this problem. These hulks are spreading these diseases and s**t, so my chickens wasn't able to produce well. So, I wanted to show you how my c*ck, like, sounds. Like, how my chicken sounds."

Numerous fans on X (formerly Twitter) were left shocked by the streamer's antics, with user @suayrez commenting:

"Speed didn't learn from his first incident (loudly crying face emoji and skull emoji)."
youtube-cover

Timestamp: 02:22:50

"He's doing it on purpose at this point" - Fans react to IShowSpeed doing "turbulence" live on the stream

X user @suayrez's aforementioned comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)
X user @suayrez's aforementioned comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @DramaAlert's post featuring IShowSpeed and Twitch streamer Strawberrytabby's interaction has elicited hundreds of reactions:

One fan joked that Darren "must be stopped":

X user @ChadBasedCrypto's tweet, saying the YouTube streamer "must be stopped" (Image via Drama Alert/X)
X user @ChadBasedCrypto's tweet, saying the YouTube streamer "must be stopped" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another netizen remarked that the YouTube streamer "hasn't learned anything":

X user @Jazz_2002_'s comment, stating the streamer "hasn't learned anything" (Image via Drama Alert/X)
X user @Jazz_2002_'s comment, stating the streamer "hasn't learned anything" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, X user @wealth_turtle wrote that netizens "give wrong people fame":

X user @wealth_turtle's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)
X user @wealth_turtle's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

One community member believed that Darren was intentionally stirring up controversy:

"He's doing it on purpose at this point."
X user @jMurphing13 believed the streamer was doing contentious things "on purpose" (Image via Drama Alert/X)
X user @jMurphing13 believed the streamer was doing contentious things "on purpose" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Some more fan reactions from the social media platform (Image via Drama Alert/X)
Some more fan reactions from the social media platform (Image via Drama Alert/X)

IShowSpeed is one of YouTube's most-watched personalities in 2023, best known for his Just Chatting and IRL content. He surpassed the 22 million subscriber mark on December 10, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...