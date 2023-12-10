"People with s**t taste is all I see" - IShowSpeed amassing over 22 million subscribers on YouTube seemingly leaves netizens divided

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has reached another career milestone by amassing over 22 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel. On December 10, 2023, the Ohio native hosted a two-hour-long broadcast to commemorate the occasion. Like how his celebratory broadcasts usually go, fans decided to troll him by collectively unsubscribing from his channel.

Expressing his dismay at his followers' antics, IShowSpeed said:

"Oh, my god, it won't let me hit it! Y'all won't let me hit it, bruh! Y'all won't let me hit it! They won't let me hit it, bro. They won't let me f**king hit it, bruh! I swear to god, I'm about to go crazy on these n****s, bro. I'm about to go crazy on these motherf**kers if they won't let me hit it. I'm about to go crazy!"

Just a few moments later, Darren reached 22 million subscribers and exclaimed joyfully. He concluded the broadcast by jumping into his $10,000,000 mansion's swimming pool and saying:

"22 f**king million, man! S**t (is) too f**king easy! Can that airplane shut the f**k up?! Too f**king easy! 22 (is) too easy, man."

The achievement went viral on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. While numerous fans were delighted to see the streamer amass such a large following on his channel, others were seemingly left divided.

Redditor u/shaggymatter wrote the following on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit:

"22 million people with s**t taste is all I see."

"Bro made it far" - Netizens react to IShowSpeed garnering over 22 million subscribers on YouTube

Redditor u/shaggymatter's aforementioned comment on the streamer-focused subreddit (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

IShowSpeed has established himself as one of the most renowned figures in the livestreaming and content creation industry. He joined YouTube in 2016, and in seven years, the 19-year-old has garnered over 1.9 billion video views on his channel.

As mentioned earlier, Darren hit 22 million subscribers on December 10, 2023, with the accomplishment going viral on social media:

X user @XP_Ultimate referred to the streamer as a "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) by writing:

X user @XP_Ultimate referred to the streamer as a "GOAT" (Image via @IShowReports/X)

Another netizen reminisced about watching IShowSpeed when he had 50,000 subscribers on the Google-owned video-sharing platform. They added:

"I remember watching Speed at 50k, bro made it far."

X user @Off_Sickdude wrote that the YouTube streamer "made it far" (Image via @IShowReports/X)

Here are some more reactions from X:

Meanwhile, the community on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit was seemingly not too impressed by IShowSpeed garnering over 22 million subscribers. Some of the most pertinent comments were along these lines:

Redditor u/MightnightShampoo referred to IShowSpeed as the "guy who screams constantly." Meanwhile, another community member lauded the content creator by writing that he is "in a league of his own."