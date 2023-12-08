"This boy is scared!" - IShowSpeed responds to KSI "talking s**t" about their upcoming boxing match

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has responded to Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI's," recent comment about their upcoming boxing match. For context, on December 7, 2023, KSI reacted to IShowSpeed's boxing training regime on X (formerly Twitter) by jokingly remarking that their bout would be "harder" than his Tommy Fury fight.

KSI wrote:

"This is going to be a harder fight than Tommy Fury."

Earlier today (December 8, 2023), the Ohio native claimed to have seen KSI "talking s**t" and showcased the latter's tweet. Darren added:

"So, I saw KSI talking s**t, bro. That boy, KSI, was talking s**t, bro. Let's see what KSI was talking s**t. 'This is going to be a harder fight than Tommy Fury.' He is scared! This boy is scared! He's scared!"

"I'm about to beat his a*s" - IShowSpeed hits back at KSI as streamers banter amid their upcoming boxing match

The 19-year-old personality was six minutes into his livestream when he reacted to KSI's recent tweet. After claiming that the professional boxer was "scared" about their upcoming fight, Darren said:

"Look at me, chat! I'm about to f**k your mom, bro. I'm about to kick his a*s, bro. I'm about to kick his a*s, he's actually scared. Chat, I told y'all. I told y'all boys that KSI is not ready for me, bro. He (is) actually scared! He's scared of me!"

Timestamp: 00:06:00

While discussing what his boxing trainer was teaching him, IShowSpeed's attention was drawn to some viewers who commented on his height. In response, the recently unbanned Twitch personality said:

"Chat, listen - he was teaching me techniques that I was never... 'You're short.' I'm not short! Bro, I just look short because he (the trainer) is 6'5", bro. I'm not short, bro. Of course, when I'm right next to a person that's f**king 6'5", of course, I'm going to look short! Shut your dirty a*s up, bro! Yo, bro, shut up, bro! I'm not short!"

Daren and JJ are scheduled to fight on December 15, 2023. According to the promotional materials, the proceeds from the event would be donated to the Anthony Walker Foundation, a Liverpool-based anti-racism and hate crime charity.

Readers can watch live coverage of the special event on IShowSpeed's official YouTube channel at 4 AM GT, 11 PM ET, or 8 PM PT.