“Harder fight than Tommy Fury”: KSI trolls IShowSpeed after latter reveals boxing training for upcoming fight

Popular YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" is gearing up for an upcoming sparring session against fellow YouTuber and streamer Darren "IShowSpeed." Despite their amicable relationship, the two engage in friendly banter. Today (December 7), the Sidemen member reacted to Darren's viral training footage, where he showcased his boxing skills and pad work.

For those unfamiliar with the context, KSI and IShowSpeed may be throwing punches, but it's all in good fun. In fact, both the creators are friends, and they also belong to significantly different weight classes.

Nonetheless, reacting to Darren's pad work, JJ said:

"This is gonna be a harder fight than Tommy Fury."

IShowSpeed shows his boxing skills ahead of his fight vs. KSI, fans react

JJ takes a sarcastic jab at IShowSpeed (Image via X/@KSI)

IShowSpeed has been wearing his heart on his sleeve, openly expressing his eagerness to step into the boxing ring with JJ. The streamer has been rather confident whenever the topic of facing the Sidemen member arises. During a recent stream, he didn't mince words, stating:

"I'm so ready to beat the f**k outta him, bro. I've been waiting since I was 16 to beat his a** bro. Like, do y'all know how much anger that has built up inside of me, bro? I've been waiting to kick this motherf**ker's a**. Imma literally like, beat his a**."

In a bid to substantiate his bold claims, the streamer has been putting in the hard yards. A video surfaced showcasing the 18-year-old honing his dodging and striking skills, proving that he's not just talking the talk but walking the walk.

The playful banter and friendly rivalry between JJ and IShowSpeed have managed to capture the audience's attention, generating a buzz ahead of their so-called boxing match. Here are some of the notable reactions to JJ's recent response:

Fans react to JJ's latest post. (Image via X/@KSI)

Adding to the drama, the bout is scheduled for December 15 (4 AM GMT / 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT), coinciding with the same night as JJ's online nemesis Jake Paul's boxing match against Andre August.

Officially dubbed as 'The Spar', it is going to take place in London and will be livestreamed on IShowSpeed's channel. The event will also be dedicated to the Anthony Walker Foundation, which is an organization created to fight and dispel racism.