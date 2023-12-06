"Very mature of a 30-year-old" - KSI to stream a live sparring session with IShowSpeed at the same time as Jake Paul vs. Andre August, fans react

British YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has taken aim at rival social media star Jake Paul by announcing a sparring session on the same day as Paul's upcoming boxing fight.

The Englishman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the news of his sparring session against popular American streamer IShowSpeed. The two will spar on December 15 in London.

Their entire sparring session, dubbed 'The Spar', will be live streamed on IShowSpeed's YouTube channel.

The stream timings coincide with Jake Paul's matchup against Andre August on the same date.

Fans reacted to the news by blasting the English YouTuber, who many accused of being "obsessed" with Paul.

"Lil bro is obsessed with Jake Paul"

"He’s so obsessed he really filming a sparring session as the same time his idol fights that’s cute"

"Very mature of a 30 year old"

Other fans were divided on which event they'll be watching, or if they'll be avoiding both:

"Good i will only have one time to avoid then"

"I speak for ALL boxing fans when I say we will be watching Jake Paul."

"Gonna get more views than the jake Paul fight"

KSI addresses loss to Tommy Fury

KSI's last boxing outing resulted in a defeat against Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury's younger half-brother.

Over a month and half after his defeat, he addressed it in detail for the first time on his YouTube channel. KSI explained his devastation in the aftermath of the fight:

"Quite frankly, I just didn't feel like making a video. Especially after the result of the Tommy Fury fight. I had trained so hard for these past few months. Working overtime to do what most people thought was impossible - that was to beat Tommy Fury. I felt like I had won the fight, so to have the judges completely take that moment away, yeah it sucked... I was angry, disappointed and eventually broke down and started crying. It wasn't fair. Life isn't fair."

He also blasted Fury for failing to knock him out despite having more experience:

"I look back at the fight, try to find any highlights, any showing of Tommy Fury beating me in that fight and there were hardly any and it's crazy that so many people felt like I won the fight...The fact that Tommy Fury was unable to knock out a YouTube that has been boxing for about three years is actually hilarious. Tommy has essentially been all his life and he struggled to even jab me. You needed the judges to save you. That's pretty embarrassing, bro."

Check out KSI's full comments below [0:00 and 5:40 onwards]: