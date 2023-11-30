“The best boxer of all time” - IShowSpeed seeks help from boxing legend Manny Pacquiao for his fight against KSI

In a recent YouTube stream, Darren "IShowSpeed" revealed that he might have a prospective coach for his upcoming sparring session against the UK-based content creator and YouTuber JJ "KSI." For those out of the loop, the two recently shook hands to set up a boxing match on December 15, 2023.

Darren was hyped up in his stream yesterday, November 29. During the broadcast, he reached out to boxing legend Manny "PacMan" Pacquiao for a potential coaching session. He dubbed the boxer as:

"The best boxer of all time."

(Timestamp: 00:07:25)

"The best boxer of all time follows me" - IShowSpeed shows his reach, texts Manny Pacquiao

IShowSpeed is gearing up for a potential sparring match against his compatriot KSI and engaging in banter with him in the process. The streamer will be flying out to London before taking on JJ on December 15. Here's what he had to say ahead of the match:

"Chat put the date on your calendar. I will finally be versing KSI. December 15th. It will be in London and it will be 4 am UK time. I'm sorry, I didn't pick the time. KSI picking his weird-a**, cocaine, druggy, heroine-a** time."

Talking about how ready he is for the fight, he added:

"I'm so ready to beat the f**k outta him, bro. I've been waiting since I was 16 to beat his a** bro. Like, do y'all know how much anger that has built up inside of me, bro? I've been waiting to kick this motherf**ker's a**. Imma literally like, beat his a**."

Expand Tweet

He later disclosed that he had a brief text conversation with Manny Pacquiao. While showing his viewers this thread before texting the boxer again, he said:

"The best boxer of all time follows me, bro. I'm about to text him. As a matter of fact, I'm about to text him. I'm about to text him, right now. Cause, why not?... Let me text him. I'm about to ask him for training."

What did the fans say?

The clip was later shared by one of IShowSpeed's verified fan pages. Here are some notable reactions:

Fans react to the possible fight between the two creators (Image via X/@ksinews_)

The sparring match will also be livestreamed for free, allowing all fans to tune in. However, there is uncertainty surrounding the seriousness of the contest, given the banter-filled relationship between IShowSpeed and KSI.