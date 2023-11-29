“December 15th” - KSI accepts IShowSpeed’s boxing challenge, schedules it the same day as Jake Paul’s fight

After exchanging banter for months, UK-based YouTuber JJ "KSI" has finally agreed to fellow YouTuber and streamer Darren "IShowSpeed's" suggestion for a sparring match. The latter humorously but firmly issued the challenge to JJ, urging him to specify a date for their upcoming bout. Here's what he posted on his X account:

"KSI bro it's that time I've been waiting to kick your a** for a long time when is the sparring match stop ignoring me and stop being scared drop a date now b**ch."

Although the duo shares a notably close bond, they have simultaneously embraced a friendly online rivalry. Darren confidently asserted that he could take on JJ in a boxing match. In response to this challenge, JJ finally stated:

"December 15th, come through and let’s do this."

KSI vs. IShowSpeed set to take place, duo agrees to spar

Fans can anticipate an exciting stream as JJ and IShowSpeed have now agreed to step into the boxing ring for a showdown. Interestingly, JJ's preferred date for the event is December 15, which also happens to be the same day when YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul takes on Andre August.

Jake and JJ have cultivated a tense and ongoing rivalry over the years, each vying for the title of the best YouTube or influencer boxer in the scene. While fans await their showdown, they'll soon have the chance to see both fighters take on separate opponents on the same day.

Coming back to JJ's potential bout with IShowSpeed, it remains uncertain whether it will unfold on the latter's YouTube stream or on a shared platform. Currently, no details beyond a tentative date have been disclosed.

That said, one could speculate that the spar is likely for the entertainment of viewers, given JJ's significant height and weight advantage over IShowSpeed. An actual fight might be mismatched, considering the physical differences.

What did the fans say?

Fans have already shared their reactions to the viral post, and below are some of the notable ones.

JJ and IShowSpeed have previously crossed paths, albeit not in a boxing ring. During the recently concluded Sidemen Charity Match 2023, Darren shockingly missed a penalty while JJ played as the goalkeeper. The entire situation sparked a meme-fest online.