Who is Andre August? Pro boxer named as Jake Paul's next opponent

Andre August has just been announced as the opponent for Jake Paul's next boxing match.

According to a tweet from 'The Problem Child' himself, the bout will take place on December 15 in Orlando, Florida, and is likely to be one of the social media influencer's most serious matches to date.

Paul has repeatedly outlined his goal to capture a world championship in boxing, and he has now claimed that this journey begins with the fight against August, who is a more experienced boxer.

While Jake Paul has seven wins and one loss, Andre August has a record of 10 wins and one defeat.

Furthermore, August has five knockouts on his record, compared to Paul's four. Paul's percentage, however, is higher, given that he has scored four knockouts in seven fights, compared to five in 10. Their fight will be contested in the cruiserweight division over eight rounds.

But who exactly is Jake Paul facing in Andre August? The 35-year old is an American boxer who has taken part in 12 boxing matches thus far, winning 10, losing one, and drawing another bout.

August has also been boxing for much longer than Paul has and is currently on a five-fight win streak. Against Paul, he will present the challenge of an orthodox fighter who has been boxing professionally for 10 years, despite his low activity.

August is resident of Houston, Texas, but was born in Beaumont, Texas.

Is Andre August the first professional boxer that Jake Paul will have faced?

While the selling point of the bout with Andre August is that he is a professional boxer, he will actually mark the second time that Jake Paul has faced an opponent of similar experience.

He faced Tommy Fury in a losing effort this past February in Saudi Arabia. His most recent bout, however, was a convincing win over ex-UFC star Nate Diaz.

While capturing a world title in boxing may very well be too ambitious for someone with no striking background and who entered the boxing scene in their adulthood, Jake Paul's next fight is one that he aims to use to disprove that notion.