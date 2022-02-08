"I have a giant chip on my shoulder"- Jake Paul backs himself to become a world champion in boxing

Jake Paul has backed himself to become a world champion in boxing.

'The Problem Child' started his boxing career a little over two years ago and has already made bigger waves in the sport than most fighters. Standing at a pro-boxing record of 5-0, Paul firmly believes he can become a world champion down the line.

While many people wouldn't back Paul to achieve this feat ever, no one can deny the fact that Jake Paul has continued to prove his nay-sayers wrong. During a recent interview with talkSPORT, 'The Problem Child' opened up on becoming a world champion. He said:

"I have a long way to go and I know I could become a world champion because I spar against world champions and you know, I have great coaches and an amazing team around me and I have a giant chip around me and I have a giant chip on my shoulder, I have a giant chip on both shoulders, you know. So, I want to prove everyone wrong and I'm going to just for fun."

Jake Paul remains optimistic about fighting Canelo Alvarez

Paul has made it known on many occasions that he wants to fight Canelo Alvarez at some point in his career. While it looks like an idea that is way too far fetched, 'The Problem Child' has asserted that the power of social media might just make it happen.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Paul once again expressed his desire to fight the pound-for-pound king. 'The Problem Child' said:

"He's cool with Ryan Garcia, right? So he knows the power of social media and how that's the new era of boxing. They train at the same gym. So he's Team Canelo, Ryan Garcia is Team Canelo. He knows. It's gonna happen. It may seem crazy but it's gonna happen."

There's no denying the fact that the 25-year-old is trying to bring this fight into existence. However, it remains to be seen whether or not Canelo will agree to fight the social media star-turned-boxer.

