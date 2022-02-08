"It's gonna happen" - Jake Paul feels "power of social media" could make fight against Canelo Alvarez possible

Jake Paul believes the "power of social media" has the ability to will anything into existence, including a matchup between himself and Canelo Alvarez.

During an interview with iFL TV, Paul once again expressed a desire to test himself against Alvarez. The up-and-coming boxer, whose popularity comes from his YouTube background, is convinced it's only a matter of time before the Mexican boxing superstar agrees to fight him. According to Paul:

"He's cool with Ryan Garcia, right? So he knows the power of social media and how that's the new era of boxing. They train at the same gym. So he's Team Canelo, Ryan Garcia is Team Canelo. He knows. It's gonna happen. It may seem crazy but it's gonna happen."

Eddie Hearn agreed with the YouTuber's assessment. Hearn, who joined Paul in the same interview to promote the upcoming bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, said:

"I've seen his comments about it. And to be fair to him, he doesn't actually... I think he realizes that one day it could be a massive fight, a massive payday. I've never heard him go, '[Jake Paul is] this, he's that'. But listen... I'm not speaking on behalf of Canelo, but he's never gone, 'That's ridiculous! That's insulting!'"

Jake Paul reveals timeline of when he wants to fight Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul has been silencing critics his entire career. 'The Problem Child' says he'll once again prove his doubters wrong when he gets the chance to share the ring with Canelo Alvarez.

In doing so, Paul revealed when he's planning on fighting the pound-for-pound great. During his appearance on ESPN's First Take, Paul said:

"Other people think [I am not ready to fight Canelo]. People try to place limits on what is possible for you. You are a unicorn doing something different... For me, I can accomplish anything I set my mind to. I know I can get after Canelo, I know I can go rounds with him and the guy he fought the other time, the Turkish warrior [Avni Yildirim], quit after three rounds and he didn't throw one punch."

He added:

"I’m bigger than Canelo, I’m faster than Canelo, I’m more athletic than Canelo. Can I box better? Probably not, but after three years, that’s going to be a big fight. Two of the biggest names in boxing going after each other."

Jake Paul's professional boxing record currently stands at 5-0. In his most recent win, 'The Problem Child' viciously knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. It remains to be seen who the YouTuber-turned-boxer fights next.

