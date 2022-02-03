Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor press conference highlights

The first press conference for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's megabout is finally in the books.

The two women came face-to-face for the first time on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. In April, the champions will meet at the same venue for one of the biggest bouts in female boxing history.

While the women will be trading blows come April 30th, they instead traded compliments and praise during their first press conference. With their promoters Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul present, the presser was nothing but respect and glowing admiration from all four there.

Serrano was the first of the two fighters to speak at the event. She noted her respect for Taylor, as well as the magnitude of the bout. 'The Real Deal' said:

“I respect Katie Taylor and what she’s done. We’re changing the sport. I am excited to be opening doors. We have to prove who’s the pound-for-pound best, because everyone has been asking for it."

Taylor, for her part, followed up by stating that she's wanted the bout with Serrano for a long time. 'KT' said:

“Ever since I turned pro I had my eyes fixed on two fights. One was [Delfine] Persoon and the other one was Amanda Serrano. So this is a fight I’ve been looking forward to for quite some time.”

Watch the full press conference for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano below:

Amanda Serrano's unlikely partnership with Jake Paul

Looking at the press conference for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, a figure stands out on stage. That individual being the YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who's become close to 'The Real Deal' since the two began training in Puerto Rico in 2020.

The two began a friendship which led to Serrano fighting on the card of Paul's August 2021 bout against Tyron Woodley. Following that bout, 'The Problem Child' began building his own promotion company. He soon signed the Puerto Rican champion.

Serrano once again featured on Paul's next card for his rematch with 'The Chosen One' in December. Following that bout, the two began working tirelessly to finally make the long-awaited superfight against Katie Taylor.

The bout was finalized last week and is now set for April 30th on DAZN. If fans were told years ago when the fight between Serrano and Taylor was first getting rumored that a YouTuber would help bring it together, nobody would believe it.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim