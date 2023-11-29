"Stop being scared": IShowSpeed challenges KSI to a fight, calls on him to "drop a date"

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" recently challenged British personality Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI," to a fight. He taunted the content creator-turned-professional boxer in a post on X (formerly Twitter), which has gained a lot of attention from fans who clearly want the pair to go head-to-head in a sparring match.

KSI has been boxing professionally for a while now. He recently clashed with Tommy Fury in the ring but suffered defeat. The Sidemen member has since appealed the decision, and fans are awaiting the verdict from the Professional Boxing Association, which is slated to come any day now.

KSI has collaborated with IShowSpeed on a number of occasions, having built a rivalry with the streamer during the last two Sidemen Charity games. Now, he has been challenged to a "sparring match" in an X post that is quite provocative.

Here's what the 18-year-old wrote in the challenge:

"Bro it's that time I've been waiting to kick your a*s for a long time when is the sparring match stop ignoring me and stop being scared drop a date now bi*ch"

"This would be GOATED": Fans react as IShowSpeed challenges KSI to a "sparring match"

As mentioned earlier, IShowSpeed and KSI know each other well, having collaborated on multiple occasions. The American has called up the Englishman a number of times on his livestreams and even leaked his number a few days before he was slated to fight Joe Fournier.

The two content creators have been bantering and chiding each other for a long time and developed a sort of rivalry during last year's Sidemen Charity Match. The two had a fair few scuffles on the pitch that started from the very moment the referee blew the starting whistle.

The Variety Streamer of the Year even talked about flying all the way to England for a fight, stating:

"KSI, bro, on god. When are we fighting? I would literally fly all the way to the UK so that we can box."

Now that IShowSpeed has shown an interest in fighting KSI, fans of the YouTuber have enthusiastically lent their support to him, with many stating that he would do quite well. One fan even described the potential fight as "GOATED," writing:

"Loool, this would be GOATED."

It is unclear whether an official fight is on the cards, but readers should note that KSI is yet to publicly react to the post. He is currently waiting for the verdict of his appeal to the Professional Boxing Association regarding the Tommy Fury fight. The results should be out sometime this week.