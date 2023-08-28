Kai Cenat wins Streamer of the Year at Streamy Awards 2023 once again, IShowSpeed bags Variety Streamer of the Year

The Streamy Awards 2023 aired earlier today (August 27, 2023), with Twitch star Kai Cenat winning the highly prestigious Streamer of the Year title for the second time. This year, ten prominent Twitch and YouTube content creators were nominated in this category, including:

Emily "Emiru"

Hasan "HasanAbi"

Ironmouse

Darren "IShowSpeed"

Kai Cenat

"Ludwig" Ahgren

Alexis "Quackity"

Tarik

Rachell "Valkyrae"

Felix "xQc"

Along with Kai Cenat, Darren "IShowSpeed" took home the Variety Streamer of the Year award. The 18-year-old's acceptance speech went viral on social media after he mentioned his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said:

"I want to give a huge shout-out to everybody. Ronaldo. And... thank you all. SUI!"

"This year has been crazy" - Kai Cenat addresses the community after winning Streamer of the Year twice in a row at the Streamy Awards 2023

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat's address after winning at the Streamy Awards 2023 has also garnered quite a lot of traction on Twitter. It started with him sharing his thoughts on being named the Streamer of the Year twice in a row. He said:

"If you were to tell me that I'll be winning this back-to-back years in a row, a few years ago, I would laugh and laugh and wouldn't believe you, man. But, from the subathon to AMP putting up a house together, to Japan. This year has been crazy!"

Expand Tweet

The New Yorker then expressed gratitude to those who had helped him along his streaming journey:

"I want to go ahead and thank God first. Okay? I want to go ahead and thank my team - Brianna, Chris, AMP, (and) everybody who has supported me. And yeah, like, I want you all to understand that God is real! Without God, there's no us! I'm telling you! He has done things in amazing ways, man! I'm telling you, and I'm just blessed."

Fans react to Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed winning at the Streamy Awards 2023

Hundreds of netizens have shared their thoughts on Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed winning prestigious titles at this year's Streamy Awards. Several fans congratulated Cenat, commenting:

Netizens commenting on Kai Cenat winning the Streamer of the Year once again (Image via Twitter)

Here's what the online community had to say about IShowSpeed being named the Variety Streamer of the Year:

Online community weighing in on IShowSpeed winning at the Streamy Awards 2023 (Image via Twitter)

Expand Tweet

In addition to Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" won the Commentary award. Meanwhile, YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" was named Creator of the Year for the fourth time in a row.