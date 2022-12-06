How many times has MrBeast won the Streamy Awards' Creator of the Year title?

MrBeast is undoubtedly one of the most popular YouTubers of all time. The 24-year-old has been ruling the red platform with his carefully crafted videos that go viral the moment they hit the proverbial shelf. Last month, he finally beat PewDiePie to become the most subscribed channel on the platform and currently has over 116 million subscribers on his main channel.

A pillar of the YouTube community, the content creator, philanthropist, and businessman has successfully built an empire built around his brand with millions of people worldwide looking up to him for inspiration.

YouTube has recognized MrBeast's achievements by presenting him with his third consecutive Creator of the Year award at this year's Streamy Awards ceremony. But that is not all that he has won over the years. Let's take a look at the number of Streamys Jimmy Donaldson has acquired over his illustrious career.

All the Streamy Awards MrBeast has won in his career

Streamy Awards is YouTube's annual awards ceremony which aims to recognize and reward content creators and streamers for their hard work over the last year. With over 40 categories of awardees, this year's ceremony was the first live post-pandemic awards show.

Major streamers and creators from across the internet content-making industry were there to receive the honors, be it Twitch streamers Kai Cenat and xQc, TikToker and social media personalities such as Charli D'Amelio, or YouTubers such as Good Mythical Morning or IShowSpeed.

It is no secret that MrBeast has been crushing the YouTube game for the last few years and his Streamy Awards track record reflects that perfectly. The American creator was first awarded a Streamy back in 2019 when he was awarded the Breakout Creator award. This year, that award was bestowed upon Ryan Trahan while the breakout streamer was IShowSpeed.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg for Jimmy, who has managed to win every single Creator of the Year award since then, this year making it his third in a row. To add to the hat-trick, MrBeast also managed to win two more Streamys this year jointly with Mark Rober in the Creator for Social Good and Brand Engagement.

In addition to bagging the Creator of the year award in 2020, he also won a bunch of others, including the Live Special for his Content Creator rock, paper, scissors challenge, and two more for social good. This proves once again that MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world.

