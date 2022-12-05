Create

YouTube Streamy Awards 2022: All major winners in the streaming and content creation categories

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Dec 05, 2022 10:08 AM IST
A list of all major 2022 Streamy Awards Winners
A list of all major 2022 Streamy Awards winners (Image via Streamy Awards/YouTube)

YouTube Streamy Awards 2022, the first live iteration to happen post the pandemic, took place on December 4 as the biggest streamers and content creators gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills for an evening of celebration and merriment.

The Streamy Awards is an annual award ceremony hosted by the Google-owned platform to honor and recognize the biggest talents that have graced it over the course of the year. While there were more than 40 categories this year, this article will only talk about the major streaming and content creation achievements such as:

  • Streamer of the Year
  • Creator of the Year
  • Breakout Creator
  • Breakout Streamer
  • First Person
  • Just Chatting
  • Variety Streamer
  • VTuber
  • Best Podcast
  • Best Channels for Gaming, Beauty, Food, Education, Science and Tech, etc
List of major winners at the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards

The 2022 Streamy Awards saw a lot of fierce completion from the heavyweights in their respective fields. Many defending champions from the last year's Streamy Awards were up for the top spot once again.

For every category, all the nominees are listed, along with the winners in bold.

Streamer of the Year

Nominees:

  • HasanAbi
  • IShowSpeed
  • Kai Cenat
  • Kyedae
  • Ludwig
  • Pokimane
  • Quackity
  • tarik
  • Valkyrae
  • xQc

The winner: Kai Cenat

🔴🎥 Winning the #streamys for STREAMER OF THE YEAR... it's @KaiCenat! https://t.co/fk2WdoUoMP

Creator of the Year

Nominees:

  • Addison Rae
  • Airrack
  • Blogilates
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Dream
  • JiDion
  • Logan Paul
  • Mark Rober
  • MrBallen
  • MrBeast

The winner: MrBeast

For the third consecutive year, @mrbeast is your #streamys 🏆✨ CREATOR OF THE YEAR ✨🏆 https://t.co/sWAyEYg5EW

Breakout Creator

Nominees:

  • BENOFTHEWEEK
  • Kallmekris
  • Kirsten Titus
  • MrBallen
  • Ryan Trahan

The winner: Ryan Trahan

And the #streamys award for BREAKOUT CREATOR goes to...@RyanTrahan 👏👏👏 https://t.co/0yaHPgUMUp

Breakout Streamer

Nominees:

  • Emiru
  • IShowSpeed
  • Kai Cenat
  • kkatamina
  • QTCinderella

The winner: IShowSpeed

🚀💥 Your #streamys winner for Breakout Streamer is @ishowspeedsui! https://t.co/JmnRUDCAag

Show of the Year

Nominees:

  • Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
  • Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
  • Good Mythical Morning
  • Hot Ones • First We Feast
  • I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
  • In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
  • RDCWorld
  • Sidetalk
  • Twitch Rivals
  • UNHhhh • WOWPresents

The winner: Good Mythical Morning

🎥🤩 Good @Mythical Morning is your #streamys SHOW OF THE YEAR!!!! https://t.co/TzGjmZ6PKp

Best First Person Content Creator

Nominees:

  • Airrack
  • courtreezy
  • JiDion
  • Safiya Nygaard
  • Yes Theory

The winner: Airrack

Congratulations @airrack! Our host wins the #streamys award for First Person! 💜✴️ https://t.co/gKj2MT9T5k

Best Just Chatting Streamer/Creator

Nominees:

  • BruceDropEmOff
  • HasanAbi
  • Kai Cenat
  • Quackity
  • xQc

The winner: xQc

Just announcing that the #streamys for Just Chatting goes to... @xQc! 🗣 https://t.co/k2OWtFgp7m

Best Variety Streamer

Nominees:

  • Asmongold
  • Lirik
  • Ludwig
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Valkyrae

The winner: Ludwig

The #streamys for Variety Streamer goes to... @LudwigAhgren! 🏆 https://t.co/AyMwqMyGON

Best VTuber Award

Nominees:

  • CodeMiko
  • Ironmouse
  • Nyanners
  • Veibae
  • Zentreya

The winner: CodeMiko

YES 👏 @codemiko is your #streamys winner for VTuber! https://t.co/RQJ6Tda82b

Best Podcast

Nominees:

  • Call Her Daddy
  • H3 Podcast
  • IMPAULSIVE
  • MrBallen Podcast
  • On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The winner: Call Her Daddy

The #streamys award for Podcast goes to... @callherdaddy! 🎙👏 https://t.co/odBjXGB6fs

Best Lifestyle Channel

Nominees:

  • Alexa Rivera
  • Brent Rivera
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Kara and Nate
  • Retirement House

The winner: Charli D’Amelio

We can't get enough of you @charlidamelio 💛That's why you're our #streamys award winner for Lifestyle! https://t.co/5k7llVteCc

Best Food Channel

Nominees:

  • Babish Culinary Universe
  • Cooking With Lynja
  • Nick DiGiovanni
  • Sideserf Cake Studio
  • Uncle Roger

The winner: Cooking With Lynja

Cooking With Lynja just won another #streamys award! This time, it's for Food! 🏆🍽 https://t.co/h4zQlUIBaf

Best Animated

Nominees:

  • Haminations
  • illymation
  • Jaiden Animations
  • Ketnipz
  • MeatCanyon

The winner: MeatCanyon

... and @meatcanyon wins the #streamys for Animated! 🎉 https://t.co/2EwHKzXXaf

Short Form

Nominees:

  • DeMarcus Shawn
  • Ian Boggs
  • Savanah Moss
  • Sheena Melwani
  • the cheeky boyos

The winner: Sheena Melwani

Sheena Melwani's bite-sized content is our fav! 🎥🏆 Congrats on winning the #streamys for Short Form! https://t.co/0Xgt6PLd0T

Best Beauty Channel

Nominees:

  • Bailey Sarian
  • Brad Mondo
  • Mikayla Nogueira
  • MissDarcei
  • NikkieTutorials

The winner: MissDarcei

Hey guys! @MissDarcei is taking home a #streamys for Beauty! 💋 https://t.co/ENf9hTbCse

Best Competitive Gamer

Nominees:

  • iiTzTimmy
  • NICKMERCS
  • Shroud
  • tarik
  • TenZ

The winner: tarik

.@tarik is the best in the game! 🎮 Congrats on the W for #streamys Competitive Gamer! https://t.co/2Kxc4SgVCL

Best Gamer

Nominees:

  • Aphmau
  • Dream
  • LazarBeam
  • Markiplier
  • TommyInnit

The winner: Markiplier

The #streamys for Gamer goes to @markiplier! Congrats! 🕹 https://t.co/fBQvqT7sfh

Best Comedy Channel

Nominees:

  • Adrian Bliss
  • Kallmekris
  • RDCWorld
  • Rich Black Guy
  • The McFarlands

The winner: RDCWorld

No one made us laugh this year like @RDCworld1 did 🤣Congratulations on your #streamys award for Comedy! https://t.co/rSlOdeHSBw

Best Sports Channel

Nominees:

  • Blind Surfer Pete Gustin
  • FaZe Deestroying
  • Jesser
  • Ryan Garcia
  • Tara and Hunter

The winner: Jesser

It's a WIN for @Jesser!Congrats on your #streamys award for Sports! ⚽️🏀🎾🏈 https://t.co/Y7ul31gsiq

Best Learning and Education Channel

Nominees:

  • bigweirdworld
  • Casual Geographic
  • Colin and Samir
  • Tom Scott
  • Veritasium

The winner: Tom Scott

The Learning and Education #streamys award goes to.... @tomscott! 📚 https://t.co/acUGlH2M6u

Best Technology Channel

Nominees:

  • Glarses
  • iJustine
  • Linus Tech Tips
  • Marques Brownlee
  • Mrwhosetheboss

The winner: Mrwhosetheboss

.@Mrwhosetheboss is winning the #streamys for Technology tonight! 👨‍💻 https://t.co/bAEqDOqgF8

Creator for Social Good

Nominees:

  • Invisible People
  • MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
  • MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas
  • Ryan Trahan • Feeding America
  • The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The winner: MrBeast and Mark Rober

We SEA you and your big hearts, @MrBeast and @MarkRober. 💙 #TeamSeas just won our Creator for Social Good Award! #streamys https://t.co/SU7tiYgm3v

The first-ever Streamy Awards were held on March 28, 2009, and the internet personality-focused awards show is still going strong 13 years later. As YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and other internet entertainment platforms grow, shows such the Streamy Awards will only get more popular.

