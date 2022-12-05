YouTube Streamy Awards 2022: All major winners in the streaming and content creation categories

YouTube Streamy Awards 2022, the first live iteration to happen post the pandemic, took place on December 4 as the biggest streamers and content creators gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills for an evening of celebration and merriment.

The Streamy Awards is an annual award ceremony hosted by the Google-owned platform to honor and recognize the biggest talents that have graced it over the course of the year. While there were more than 40 categories this year, this article will only talk about the major streaming and content creation achievements such as:

Streamer of the Year

Creator of the Year

Breakout Creator

Breakout Streamer

First Person

Just Chatting

Variety Streamer

VTuber

Best Podcast

Best Channels for Gaming, Beauty, Food, Education, Science and Tech, etc

List of major winners at the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards

The 2022 Streamy Awards saw a lot of fierce completion from the heavyweights in their respective fields. Many defending champions from the last year's Streamy Awards were up for the top spot once again.

For every category, all the nominees are listed, along with the winners in bold.

Streamer of the Year

Nominees:

HasanAbi

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Kyedae

Ludwig

Pokimane

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

The winner: Kai Cenat

Creator of the Year

Nominees:

Addison Rae

Airrack

Blogilates

Charli D’Amelio

Dream

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mark Rober

MrBallen

MrBeast

The winner: MrBeast

Breakout Creator

Nominees:

BENOFTHEWEEK

Kallmekris

Kirsten Titus

MrBallen

Ryan Trahan

The winner: Ryan Trahan

Breakout Streamer

Nominees:

Emiru

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

kkatamina

QTCinderella

The winner: IShowSpeed

Show of the Year

Nominees:

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla

In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

RDCWorld

Sidetalk

Twitch Rivals

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

The winner: Good Mythical Morning

Best First Person Content Creator

Nominees:

Airrack

courtreezy

JiDion

Safiya Nygaard

Yes Theory

The winner: Airrack

Best Just Chatting Streamer/Creator

Nominees:

BruceDropEmOff

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

The winner: xQc

Best Variety Streamer

Nominees:

Asmongold

Lirik

Ludwig

MoistCr1TiKaL

Valkyrae

The winner: Ludwig

Best VTuber Award

Nominees:

CodeMiko

Ironmouse

Nyanners

Veibae

Zentreya

The winner: CodeMiko

Best Podcast

Nominees:

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

MrBallen Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The winner: Call Her Daddy

Best Lifestyle Channel

Nominees:

Alexa Rivera

Brent Rivera

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Retirement House

The winner: Charli D’Amelio

Best Food Channel

Nominees:

Babish Culinary Universe

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni

Sideserf Cake Studio

Uncle Roger

The winner: Cooking With Lynja

Best Animated

Nominees:

Haminations

illymation

Jaiden Animations

Ketnipz

MeatCanyon

The winner: MeatCanyon

Short Form

Nominees:

DeMarcus Shawn

Ian Boggs

Savanah Moss

Sheena Melwani

the cheeky boyos

The winner: Sheena Melwani

Best Beauty Channel

Nominees:

Bailey Sarian

Brad Mondo

Mikayla Nogueira

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

The winner: MissDarcei

Best Competitive Gamer

Nominees:

iiTzTimmy

NICKMERCS

Shroud

tarik

TenZ

The winner: tarik

Best Gamer

Nominees:

Aphmau

Dream

LazarBeam

Markiplier

TommyInnit

The winner: Markiplier

Best Comedy Channel

Nominees:

Adrian Bliss

Kallmekris

RDCWorld

Rich Black Guy

The McFarlands

The winner: RDCWorld

Best Sports Channel

Nominees:

Blind Surfer Pete Gustin

FaZe Deestroying

Jesser

Ryan Garcia

Tara and Hunter

The winner: Jesser

Best Learning and Education Channel

Nominees:

bigweirdworld

Casual Geographic

Colin and Samir

Tom Scott

Veritasium

The winner: Tom Scott

Best Technology Channel

Nominees:

Glarses

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

The winner: Mrwhosetheboss

Creator for Social Good

Nominees:

Invisible People

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas

Ryan Trahan • Feeding America

The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The winner: MrBeast and Mark Rober

The first-ever Streamy Awards were held on March 28, 2009, and the internet personality-focused awards show is still going strong 13 years later. As YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and other internet entertainment platforms grow, shows such the Streamy Awards will only get more popular.

