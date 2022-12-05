YouTube Streamy Awards 2022: All major winners in the streaming and content creation categories

YouTube Streamy Awards 2022, the first live iteration to happen post the pandemic, took place on December 4 as the biggest streamers and content creators gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills for an evening of celebration and merriment.
The Streamy Awards is an annual award ceremony hosted by the Google-owned platform to honor and recognize the biggest talents that have graced it over the course of the year. While there were more than 40 categories this year, this article will only talk about the major streaming and content creation achievements such as:
- Streamer of the Year
- Creator of the Year
- Breakout Creator
- Breakout Streamer
- First Person
- Just Chatting
- Variety Streamer
- VTuber
- Best Podcast
- Best Channels for Gaming, Beauty, Food, Education, Science and Tech, etc
List of major winners at the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards
The 2022 Streamy Awards saw a lot of fierce completion from the heavyweights in their respective fields. Many defending champions from the last year's Streamy Awards were up for the top spot once again.
For every category, all the nominees are listed, along with the winners in bold.
Streamer of the Year
Nominees:
- HasanAbi
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- Kyedae
- Ludwig
- Pokimane
- Quackity
- tarik
- Valkyrae
- xQc
The winner: Kai Cenat
Creator of the Year
Nominees:
- Addison Rae
- Airrack
- Blogilates
- Charli D’Amelio
- Dream
- JiDion
- Logan Paul
- Mark Rober
- MrBallen
- MrBeast
The winner: MrBeast
Breakout Creator
Nominees:
- BENOFTHEWEEK
- Kallmekris
- Kirsten Titus
- MrBallen
- Ryan Trahan
The winner: Ryan Trahan
Breakout Streamer
Nominees:
- Emiru
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- kkatamina
- QTCinderella
The winner: IShowSpeed
Show of the Year
Nominees:
- Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
- Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Good Mythical Morning
- Hot Ones • First We Feast
- I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
- In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
- RDCWorld
- Sidetalk
- Twitch Rivals
- UNHhhh • WOWPresents
The winner: Good Mythical Morning
Best First Person Content Creator
Nominees:
- Airrack
- courtreezy
- JiDion
- Safiya Nygaard
- Yes Theory
The winner: Airrack
Best Just Chatting Streamer/Creator
Nominees:
- BruceDropEmOff
- HasanAbi
- Kai Cenat
- Quackity
- xQc
The winner: xQc
Best Variety Streamer
Nominees:
- Asmongold
- Lirik
- Ludwig
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Valkyrae
The winner: Ludwig
Best VTuber Award
Nominees:
- CodeMiko
- Ironmouse
- Nyanners
- Veibae
- Zentreya
The winner: CodeMiko
Best Podcast
Nominees:
- Call Her Daddy
- H3 Podcast
- IMPAULSIVE
- MrBallen Podcast
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
The winner: Call Her Daddy
Best Lifestyle Channel
Nominees:
- Alexa Rivera
- Brent Rivera
- Charli D’Amelio
- Kara and Nate
- Retirement House
The winner: Charli D’Amelio
Best Food Channel
Nominees:
- Babish Culinary Universe
- Cooking With Lynja
- Nick DiGiovanni
- Sideserf Cake Studio
- Uncle Roger
The winner: Cooking With Lynja
Best Animated
Nominees:
- Haminations
- illymation
- Jaiden Animations
- Ketnipz
- MeatCanyon
The winner: MeatCanyon
Short Form
Nominees:
- DeMarcus Shawn
- Ian Boggs
- Savanah Moss
- Sheena Melwani
- the cheeky boyos
The winner: Sheena Melwani
Best Beauty Channel
Nominees:
- Bailey Sarian
- Brad Mondo
- Mikayla Nogueira
- MissDarcei
- NikkieTutorials
The winner: MissDarcei
Best Competitive Gamer
Nominees:
- iiTzTimmy
- NICKMERCS
- Shroud
- tarik
- TenZ
The winner: tarik
Best Gamer
Nominees:
- Aphmau
- Dream
- LazarBeam
- Markiplier
- TommyInnit
The winner: Markiplier
Best Comedy Channel
Nominees:
- Adrian Bliss
- Kallmekris
- RDCWorld
- Rich Black Guy
- The McFarlands
The winner: RDCWorld
Best Sports Channel
Nominees:
- Blind Surfer Pete Gustin
- FaZe Deestroying
- Jesser
- Ryan Garcia
- Tara and Hunter
The winner: Jesser
Best Learning and Education Channel
Nominees:
- bigweirdworld
- Casual Geographic
- Colin and Samir
- Tom Scott
- Veritasium
The winner: Tom Scott
Best Technology Channel
Nominees:
- Glarses
- iJustine
- Linus Tech Tips
- Marques Brownlee
- Mrwhosetheboss
The winner: Mrwhosetheboss
Creator for Social Good
Nominees:
- Invisible People
- MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
- MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas
- Ryan Trahan • Feeding America
- The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
The winner: MrBeast and Mark Rober
The first-ever Streamy Awards were held on March 28, 2009, and the internet personality-focused awards show is still going strong 13 years later. As YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and other internet entertainment platforms grow, shows such the Streamy Awards will only get more popular.
