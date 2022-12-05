Kai Cenat wins Streamer of the Year at Streamy Awards 2022, xQc bags the Just Chatting award

YouTube's annual award function, the Streamy Awards 2022 premiered on December 4. One of the most anticipated features of the event was to see who would win the coveted Streamer of the Year Award.

HasanAbi, IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Kyedae, Ludwig, Pokimane, Quackity, tarik, Valkyrae, and xQc were among the nominees for the flagship title.

The prestigious award eventually went to Twitch sensation Kai Cenat, while French-Canadian star xQc bagged the Just Chatting category at the Streamy Awards 2022.

Kai Cenat and xQc win big categories at the YouTube Streamy Awards 2022

Kai Cenat is considered by many to be one of the fastest-growing content creators in the streaming world. Since beginning his career on Twitch in 2021, the New York native has amassed over 3.2 million followers and has also become the platform's most-subscribed-to personality.

The 20-year-old added one more accolade this year as he was named the Streamer of the Year at the Streamy Awards 2022.

Kai Cenat was overjoyed on stage and stated that he felt like he was at the Grammy Awards. He expressed gratitude to his family, friends, AMP content creators, and fanbase by saying:

"This is crazy! I feel like I am at the Grammys right now, man! Oh my god. This is crazy! I want to thank my family. My friends, on a day-to-day basis, who've pushed me to be the best I can be. Also AMP. Agent, Duke, Phantom, Chris, Davis. I love y'all. Wish y'all was here."

He then went on to thank his supporters:

"Last but not least, the mafia, y'all! Y'all went crazy! My supporters I love y'all to death. Streamer of the Year is crazy, man! I appreciate y'all."

xQc wins Just Chatting award at the Streamy Awards 2022, says Kai Cenat should've won instead

The Just Chatting award was another major category at the ceremony. Some of the most well-known streamers were nominated, including BruceDropEmOff, HasanAbi, Kai Cenat, Quackity, and xQc.

The former Overwatch pro received the award, and his address quickly went viral on Reddit. xQc praised Kai Cenat after accepting the award, claiming that it should have gone to the latter. He stated:

"Is the mic on? Oh Jeez! Yeah, I'm not used to feedback like that. Sorry. When I'm at home, it's way different. I'm going to be honest with you guys, Kai Cenat should have won this. He's been rolling so hard! Can we get some big shout out to Kai Cenat? Can we get some applause? Yeah!"

He then went on to thank everyone who was tuned in and also those who were "chilling at home."

Streaming community reacts to Kai Cenat and xQc winning at the Streamy Awards 2022

Several reaction threads featuring the YouTube awards function went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the community had to say about Kai Cenat winning the Streamer of the Year award:

xQc's shout-out to Kai Cenat during the awards ceremony elicited over 66 fan reactions. Here are some relevant ones:

Along with Kai Cenat and xQc's wins, YouTube powerhouse Darren "IShowSpeed" was named the Breakout Streamer at the Streamy Awards 2022.

