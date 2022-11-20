"No clue how they are getting views" - Fans react as Adin Ross seemingly admits to 'scamming' his viewers

Twitch star Adin Ross once again made headlines after he seemingly admitted to "scamming" his viewers during a livestream on November 19. Ross made a guest appearance on Twitch sensation Kai Cenat's broadcast. During the stream, Ross' attention was drawn to a viewer who inquired whether he had scammed anyone.

Adin Ross responded by claiming that he and YouTube Gaming streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" had "scammed" viewers.

The clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and quickly gained traction. Redditor u/ImInACycle provided their take on the streamer's statement, which hundreds of community members upvoted. They stated:

"No clue how they are getting views."

Fans react as Adin Ross admits that he and IShowSpeed "scammed" viewers

At the 02:58 mark of Kai Cenat's November 19 livestream, Adin Ross voiced his frustration at Twitch viewers. He exclaimed:

"You guys are so f***ing prolematic! Just makes me mad! Like, every little; like, you guys just expect us to be like, 100% perfect?! Like, beautiful like angels, bro."

A few moments later, the 22-year-old noticed a message from a fan who wondered if the streamer had "scammed people." Ross responded, saying:

"'Didn't you scam people?' Yes, bro! Listen..."

Timestamp: 02:58:02

Kai Cenat was taken aback by the statement and asked Ross if he had "scammed" anyone. The latter's response was:

"Oh yeah! Oh, we all did. Oh, you're going to do it, too! Oh, me, Speed (IShowSpeed). Oh, you know?"

The 12-second clip appeared on the streamer-focused subreddit and became a highly upvoted post on the forum.

One Redditor shared a year-old clip of Ross discussing a cryptocurrency token he promoted on his channel while getting a haircut. He stated:

"Chat, by the way, that m**f token s**t I did a while back, I already told you guys, don't buy that s**t. I got paid to buy that s**t. Like, I don't give a f**k. How many of you actually bought it?"

Another community member commented on how the Twitch content creator "nonchalantly" suggested that he scammed people:

The following are some more relevant fan reactions from Reddit:

Adin Ross is among the most popular English-speaking streamers on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. He is currently ranked as the tenth most popular Twitch channel, with over 6.8 million followers.

Ross has streamed under the Just Chatting section for well over 1,300 hours. He has also played 40 games, including the NBA 2K series, Grand Theft Auto 5, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and others.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes