"Sounds like a bad idea" - xQc shares his thoughts on HasanAbi planning on appearing on the Adin Ross and Kanye West livestream

On December 4, Twitch icon Felix "xQc" reacted to fellow Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi's" plans to appear on the Adin Ross and Kanye West livestream.

Felix expressed concern after hearing Hasan say he might play a role during Adin Ross' interview with Kanye West. The French-Canadian went on to issue a "warning" to the political commentator, saying:

"I'm going to keep it a buck. Sounds like a bad idea. Yo, Hasan, this is a warning to my boy, Hasan. I'm telling you, bro, you can tank some hate or whatever, okay, dude? But there's a lot involved in the game. Okay? I would not get in the middle of this. Okay?"

xQc "warns" HasanAbi on appearing in Adin Ross' interview with Kanye West

A viewer shared a livestreaming moment during which HasanAbi mentioned appearing in the upcoming Adin Ross and Kanye West interview. He stated:

"I had a conversation with Adin this morning, and I might play a role in this conversation if it happens. I think like, first and foremost, I don't think it should happen. But unless it's just like, unless it is literally just Ye..."

xQc claimed that the Turkish-American's involvement in the interview sounded like a "bad idea." After cautioning the latter and implying that there was a lot at stake, the former Overwatch pro added:

"If you try to moderate and be a part of the conversation, people will say, 'L guy. Sleeper guy. Annoying guy. Kick him out! F**k them!' And they're going to start sending hate to the point where it becomes absolutely unbearable."

Timestamp: 00:33:23

xQc went on to say that the fanbase frequently viewed personalities as their idols and stated:

"I'm telling you, dude, a lot of their viewers, I'm sorry to say, dude, they see these guys as idols because of the music they create, and they don't give a f**k about anything else! They don't give a f**k! They are massively in love with anything they do because of the music, and they will say some outlandish s**t and an insane amount of hate."

xQc then asserted that he would stay "as far" as he could from the interaction:

"Your way, you try to be reasonable, and it's just like that. I would stay away from that as far as I can."

Fans react to xQc commenting on HasanAbi's possible appearance on the Adin Ross and Kanye West livestream

The streamer's clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and featured hundreds of fan reactions. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

Kurrco @Kurrco Ye will be doing an interview with Adin Ross this week, according to Nick Fuentes Ye will be doing an interview with Adin Ross this week, according to Nick Fuentes https://t.co/HBsnKgbbDb

For context, Twitter user @Kurrco shared two clips featuring white nationalist Nicholas "Nick" Fuentes interacting with Adin Ross through a video call. In one of the videos, the former confirmed that the latter would interview Kanye West in the coming weeks.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes