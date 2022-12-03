How tall is HasanAbi? Exploring the Twitch streamer’s height, age, and other personal details

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" is one of the most prominent Just Chatting and political commentators on the purple platform. He began his streaming career in 2018 and has since gone on to amass more than 2.8 million followers on his channel.

He frequently collaborates with well-known content creators, and the subject of his stature comes up frequently during discussions. For instance, when YouTube Gaming star Ludwig met HasanAbi in 2021, the former expressed surprise at the latter's height.

In this article, we'll take a deep dive into the influencer's height, age, and other personal details.

HasanAbi reveals that he's 6 feet and 4 inches tall

HasanAbi appeared on a podcast in 2021, when one of the hosts inquired about the Twitch star's height. The 31-year-old revealed:

"I'm just 6'4". I'm not that tall."

HasanAbi details what it's like being 6 feet and 4 inches tall

Hasan was shopping for clothes during an IRL livestream. When he was unable to find size-appropriate clothing, an acquaintance suggested that they look for a poncho for his physique.

The Los Angeles-based content creator then provided insights into his personal life, by stating:

"I know the struggle. Like, many people don't. This is like what, like the problem. Like, people always think, like, the grass is greener on the other side. Like, I wish I was 6'4", built like a wall. It's not a good thing. It's literally just a bad thing."

Another streamer suggested that the Turkish-American personality "stop working out" as Hasan responded:

"It's not even that. I'm also fat, too. And my frame, no matter what, I work out, I don't work out, I'm still not going to fit."

HasanAbi finds another Twitch streamer who's even taller than him

Hasan traveled to Amsterdam earlier this year, on July 15, 2022, with fellow Twitch content creators Austin "AustinShow" and Jake "JakenBakeLIVE."

While exploring the city, Hasan happened to meet British streamer Zoil and discovered that the latter was even taller than him.

When comparing his height to Zoil's, Hasan remarked:

"Look at this behemoth, bro! I look like; is this how I make everyone else look? I'm 6'4". I'm not like, I think I'm normal. But you are gigantic!"

More information about HasanAbi

At the time of writing, Hasan was the ninth-most popular content creator on the Amazon-owned platform, with his livestreaming clips frequently going viral on the internet.

One of his most-watched clips featured the Twitch streamer handing out an "IRL ban" to a viewer during TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego.

In the clip, a fan tried to stir drama by asking Hasan about his thoughts on fighting controversial personality Sam Hyde. The political commentator's response was:

"What? I don't... dude, no! Why are you f***ing talking about some dumb a** f***ing weirdo n*zi? What's wrong with you? Explain yourself! You think it's f***ing funny, dude? You got some weird, f***ing deadbeat loser, comedian, who is completely f***ing lost all of its importance on the world, by f***ing himself over."

In addition to streaming under the Just Chatting category for more than 9,100 hours, HasanAbi has also played numerous popular games, including Grand Theft Auto 5, Fortnite, Rust, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Among Us.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes