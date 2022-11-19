Breaking down xQc's 2022 so far: Gambling streams, Adept break-up drama, controversies, and more

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" was one of the most popular content creators on Twitch in 2022. His channel's viewership skyrocketed, and he briefly held the title of top streamer on the platform.

However, 2022 was also a year filled with controversies for the former Overwatch pro. These ranged from him accepting a sponsorship deal from Stake to calling out other content creators, such as those based in Austin, Texas, for their "extremely hostile and competitive" behavior.

This article will go over Felix's year in review and how various controversies played out.

A deep dive into xQc's 2022

1) xQc reveals accepting gambling sponsorship and leaves the streaming community in shock

On May 17, 2022, Felix got on a voice call with fellow Twitch streamers Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and Dimitri "Greekgodx".

Following some audio tweaks, the French-Canadian announced that he would be going "full book-book," implying that he would start hosting fully-fledged gambling streams. He stated:

"Hello? Can you guys hear me? Is this the right mic, or not? I might just go full book-book. Can you believe it? I mean, I'm home now."

The 30-second clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and ended up becoming one of the top posts of all time.

The streaming community was not happy with the 26-year-old's revelation, with one Redditor speculating on the streamer's decision to return to his hometown in Canada:

Since then, xQc has regularly hosted gambling-related broadcasts. At the time of writing, he spent 232 hours streaming under the Slots and Gambling category out of a total of 2,897 hours streamed.

2) Adept breakup controversy

In one of the biggest debacles of the year, xQc found himself in an unusual situation after going through a breakup in front of thousands of viewers on stream.

It all started during a broadcast on September 16, when he first opened up about his personal life. He claimed he was forced to choose between his family and his girlfriend, Sammy "Adept".

xQc stated that there was some kind of a brawl, and things were not working out with Adept. Here's what he said:

"It wasn't working out with Sammy, because it was like, it was like a brawl, and then, it was just like a disaster. It was just like, a chaos, and my family was kind of, you know? Like, I don't want to throw them under the bus, my family wasn't very nice, either, in certain parts. People weren't very understanding."

The next day, on September 17, xQc and Adept clashed with one another on a voice call, wherein the latter ended up crying:

Timestamp: 06:52:39

Another drama flared up two months later, on November 1, when Adept made an unexpected appearance on xQc's livestream. She seemingly kissed the Twitch star on the neck, which visibly surprised him.

The online community began to speculate whether the personalities had gotten back together.

Felix denied the claims and confirmed that they were no longer together. He expressed his desire to move on from the controversy, saying:

"That's it. I'm not going to leak anything else. I feel like this is fair enough to like, to say, for the stream. So I can move on and just f***ing, just lay it out loud."

3) xQc calls out Austin, Texas-based streamers and claims they are "extremely hostile"

On June 29, 2022, xQc shared his thoughts on the Austin, Texas-based streamers. He dissed the group by suggesting that they are "extremely hostile" and that they are "overly competitive for no reason":

"But the reality is, that's not the case. I'm just going to say. It is extremely hostile, it's overly competitive for no reason, it's mega ego, and it's mega drama and the amount of s**t that goes behind the scenes and the amount of f***ing; the amount of s**t that I know, that a lot of them know, okay?"

The Twitch clip concluded with the French-Canadian talking a bit about what went on behind the scenes:

"The amount of behind-the-scenes s**t, it's so stacked. Dude, if you were to talk about s**t, it would be like, never-ending conversation. It's f***ing insane the amount of drama behind-the-scenes, okay? I'm going to say it."

xQc's statement went viral yet again on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. One True King co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" reacted, saying he had never heard of such a controversy in Austin, Texas:

"So, either I've been streaming my whole life and I've been part of narcissistic crews, which I probably have. Every friend group has drama and I'm going to be real with you chat, I never hear of drama in Austin, Texas that's really that severe."

4) Other controversies

Aside from the aforementioned controversies, xQc has had quite a few beefs with political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi".

A major controversy between the two started on June 15, 2022, when Felix created the infamous streamer tier list. While he ranked himself as the "Face of Twitch," he placed HasanAbi in the "B" category.

The judgment did not sit well with the Turkish-American content creator, as he took to the Discord server and alleged that Felix has "never been a good person" towards him:

"I'm sorry, he's (xQc) just never been a good person to me and idc (I don't care). Also, Asmon(gold) farmed the Johnny Depp trial harder. Get f***ked."

The feud was finally put to rest a month later, on July 4, when both content creators hugged and shook hands in person.

