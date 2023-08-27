"Let me call 911" - IShowSpeed's 20 million subscriber celebration takes a turn after streamer jumps and crashes into his setup

On August 27, 2023, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" hosted a brief broadcast to commemorate reaching 20 million subscribers. Before hitting the milestone, the content creator's audience trolled him by collectively unsubscribing from his channel. Darren's tolerance reached a peak, and he pleaded with his audience to assist him in accomplishing the goal.

He hinted at doing something "crazy," saying:

"Y'all please let me hit 20 million. Please. bro! I'm about to freak out right f**king now. If y'all don't, bro- If y'all don't help me hit 20 mill right now, bro, I'm about to freak the hell out. And, I'm not even trolling, bro. Y'all about to see me do some crazy a*s s**t! I swear to god, bro. I'm not trolling. I'm not trying to tell you all I'm not playing, bro. Y'all generally probably think I'm playing..."

It only took him a few seconds more to reach 20 million subscribers. To mark the occasion, the 18-year-old delivered an inspiring speech before jumping and crashing into his setup.

Darren stated:

"Goodbye chat. This is what y'all wanted. Never again. Remember - live to the fullest. Live to the greatest. You will be the one. Nobody loves you like how they did. That's 20 million right there. And, that's what I'm talking about. This is what we do. We presume and keep going. And, I love y'all boys. (The streamer jumps onto his setup and a loud crash is heard)."

IShowSpeed was heard wheezing as the screen faded to black. Someone checked on the streamer immediately and dialed 911. They said:

"Yo, you good? Bro... what the f**k? Hold on, let me call 911. Hold on."

"I don't want to think of how painful that jump is" - Netizens express concern after IShowSpeed jumps and crashes into his setup

Timestamp: 28:00

Prominent esports personality Jake Sucky shared IShowSpeed's antics from his celebration livestream earlier today. With over 200 community members commenting, X (formerly Twitter) user @itzmakz expressed concern about the streamer's health:

"I don't want to think of how painful that jump is."

One fan shared their thoughts on the content creator's success:

Meanwhile, another X user referred to Darren as a "living icon":

Not all responses were positive, with user @CamNuggie claiming that IShowSpeed "tries too hard" to appeal to the younger demographics:

Here are some more pertinent comments:

At the time of writing, no official reports indicate that IShowSpeed has been injured or hospitalized in the aftermath of the celebration.