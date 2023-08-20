Miniminter confirms IShowSpeed is playing at the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, explains why the announcement video was deleted

Popular YouTuber Simon "Miniminter" has provided an update on whether Darren "IShowSpeed" will play in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2023, to be held on September 9 at the London Stadium, London. Speculation about the streamer's participation began when he returned from Japan following surgery for a severe sinus infection. On August 16, 2023, IShowSpeed stated that he was "trying to heal" and expressed doubt about attending the event.

He said:

"Unfortunately, chat, I was going to go to a lot of places this month, but unfortunately, I can't even go and I don't even know if I can play in the charity match. Because, right now, I'm still not well, bro. You feel what I'm saying? It's a lot of stuff that I'm missing."

Fans were certain that the Ohio native would not be able to take part in the Sidemen Charity Match after the official announcement video from August 18, 2023, was deleted moments after it was posted.

During a recent livestream, Miniminter revealed that IShowSpeed was participating in the football match as long as he received medical clearance. Furthermore, the Briton explained why the announcement video was removed, saying:

"'Is Speed playing?' Yes! As long as the medical, like, he's okay, with like... the medical stuff he had before. He is still playing, yes. The reason it (video) got deleted because there was some, like- there was some question on whether he would be able to fly. But yeah, he is."

"We will be watching and donating to the charity then" - Fans react to Miniminter confirming that IShowSpeed will play at the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Numerous community members have reacted to the Sidemen member's confirmation on Twitter, with several ecstatic:

According to Twitter user @NaesNivrae, the YouTuber needs to stop traveling until September to fully recover from his recent medical condition. They added:

"So, in order for him to be able to fully can a fit to play from his doctor, he needs to stop traveling until September, since the cause of his medical issue was him traveling a lot."

Another community member stated that they will watch the special event and donate to the charity:

"We will be watching and donating to the charity then."

Here are a couple of more fan reactions:

IShowSpeed has been the talk of the town ever since he disclosed that he was suffering "deadly headaches" in Tokyo, Japan. When he returned to the United States, the 18-year-old went viral after accidentally flashing his privates in front of tens of thousands of viewers.

IShowSpeed addressed the situation on August 18, 2023, and ended in tears. He stated that he had been "suffering mentally" in the aftermath of the incident.