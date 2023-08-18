IShowSpeed may not be playing in upcoming Sidemen Charity Match as announcement video gets deleted moments after being posted

IShowSpeed is not having a good month considering the recent fiasco with him going viral for accidentally flashing his stream. However, fans are currently even more dismayed after recent events indicate he will not be participating in the much-awaited Sidemen Charity match after the official announcement post got removed within moments.

Darren "IShowSpeed" had some pretty big moments from last year's Sidemen Charity Match, but the removal of the post has got many speculating that he will not be returning. Considering Darren was recently hospitalized after a serious infection, many think it is doctor's orders and not the recent controversy that may be stopping him from playing.

"Doctors prob said": Sidemen deleted IShowSpeed's announcement video for Sidemen Charity match, fans think it's doctors' orders

Over the years, the 19-year-old streamer from Ohio has become a huge personality in the online football world, having traveled across the globe to attend matches and even streaming straight from the stadium during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

As mentioned before, his appearance in the Sidemen Charity Match from 2022 was a big hit. A number of incidents that included him, such as the notorious offside goal, became major talking points for the fans. However, IShowSpeed is currently recovering from a serious sinus infection which got him hospitalized back in Japan a few weeks ago.

Since then, he has returned to streaming but is still not fit. Only a couple of days ago, the streamer revealed that he is still healing and had to cancel a lot of things for this month. IShowSpeed also gave an update about the possibility of being unable to participate in the Sidemen Charity Match and said:

"Unfortunately chat, I was going to go to a lot of places this month (August) but unfortunately I can't even go and I don't even know if I can play in the charity match because right now I'm still not well, bro...Chat, I'm not all the way there, but I just hope...I'm just trying to get right. I'm trying to heal myself for the charity match."

After the official Sidemen channel deleted the announcement video showcasing IShowSpeed, fans have been bringing up this conversation as a possible reason for cancellation. One X user wrote:

"Doctors prob said he couldn’t play."

Here are a couple of more fans talking about the situation:

Darren has endured quite a lot of controversies over the years, and while many believe his sinus infection may be the reason for Sidemen possibly canceling his participation, IShowSpeed has been 'canceled' before. Last year Sky Sports removed interviews of the YouTube streamer from their channel after backlash from the community who pointed out his past misogynistic comments.

Readers should note that it's unclear whether the American streamer will be absent from the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match. However, they can still expect other big names to appear, with the likes of Twitch giant xQc joining this year's fixture.