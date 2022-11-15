Why did Sky Sports remove the association with IShowSpeed? Explaining the YouTuber's controversial misogynistic videos

Popular news channel Sky Sports has taken into account the alleged "misogynistic" statements made by YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" in the past. This has led to the removal of his videos from Sky Sports' official YouTube channel.

For those not in the know-how, IShowSpeed was invited to visit Craven Cottage during the Premier League fixture between Fulham and Manchester United on Sunday. In addition to getting specially allotted seats, Darren was invited into the Sky Sports presenters box as well as an interview room where he had a brief yet comical interaction with news reporter Geoff Shreeves.

Their interaction was recorded and uploaded to Sky Sports socials. However, after some of his past remarks on women resurfaced on the internet, the company decided to remove all content involving him.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



theathletic.com/3894627/?sourc… Sky Sports will not be collaborating with YouTuber ‘IShowSpeed’ in the future after the emergence of his previous misogynistic comments online. Sky Sports will not be collaborating with YouTuber ‘IShowSpeed’ in the future after the emergence of his previous misogynistic comments online.theathletic.com/3894627/?sourc…

What made Sky Sports dissociate with IShowSpeed?

While Sky Sports is yet to provide an official statement regarding the removal of the videos featuring IShowSpeed, the streaming community is well-aware of certain moments that have landed the creator in trouble.

For instance, in April 2022, IShowSpeed was temporarily banned from Valorant after making s*xist remarks about a female member of his team in the game. He was heard saying:

“Is a b***h talking to me? Is a female talking to me? Am I tripping? Am I tripping or is a female talking to me? Is a f**king female talking to me? Get off the f**king game and do your husband's dishes, b***h! Shut up! F**k you!”

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I now understand why Valorant queues are so unbelievably toxic. You got one of the most popular streamers on YouTube IShowSpeed saying crap like this and getting nothing but praise and laughs. Crap is whack I now understand why Valorant queues are so unbelievably toxic. You got one of the most popular streamers on YouTube IShowSpeed saying crap like this and getting nothing but praise and laughs. Crap is whack https://t.co/grEghVotUF

Following the clip, Riot Games decided to place an embargo on him. He has since been unbanned from the game after playing it a couple of months back.

However, the biggest controversy was created during an e-dating stream hosted by Adin Ross. IShowSpeed, who was among the participants, was guilty of making violent and s*xually suggestive remarks against a female participant named Ash Kaash.

During their interaction, the streamer appeared to be making a threatening gesture at the female contestant. Following his tirade, Twitch decided to permanently suspend the streamer's account from their platform. He hasn't been unbanned since.

What was the clip that Sky Sports had removed?

As stated earlier, Sky Sports handed IShowSpeed the opportunity to interact with some of their Premier League personnel and reporters. This included the streamer reading out the names of the two teams' starting lineups in the presence of prominent news reporter Geoff Shreeves.

Although the clip has been removed from Sky's YouTube and Twitter accounts, it can still be found on Darren's channel, albeit from a different angle.

Has either of the clubs made any statements?

Prior to kickoff, Fulham took to their Twitter account to post a selfie from IShowSpeed donning the Fulham kit. They stated:

"We’ve got a special guest today"

Manchester United have maintained their silence regarding IShowSpeed's arrival in their match. The streamer had also traveled to Old Trafford earlier this month to watch the Red Devils take on Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.

IShowSpeed has not stated anything so far regarding his exclusion from Sky's socials. He is yet to stream since visiting Craven Cottage.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes