"I will no longer do react content": xQc is in Sidemen Charity Match, will stop reaction content if he loses

Twitch streamer Felix Lengyel, better known as xQc, has vowed to stop doing react content on stream if he loses in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match. The news of his participation in the much-awaited football match annually organized by the popular British YouTuber group has already sent his fans into a frenzy, but some also noted how Felix is currently in the middle of the reaction content controversy.

The debate surrounding the ethics and legality of reacting to content made by other creators on one's stream has become a hotly debated topic in the streaming industry, with Just Chatting streamers such as xQc and HasanAbi having to defend their positions as big creators who regularly do react content on their streams.

With the hype around the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match building, xQc took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the announcement of his participation in the game by claiming he would stop doing reaction content on his stream if his side loses. The streamer shared the video with the caption that reads:

"IF I LOSE I WILL NO LONGER DO REACT CONTENT. IT’S BEEN A PLEASURE."

Enter The streamer's tweet (Image via X/xQc)

"Bro might as well stop now": Social media reacts as xQc announces he will stop doing react content if he loses in Sidemen Charity Match

The Sidemen Charity event is one of the most popular content-creator-led charity occasions that attracts millions of viewers from all around the globe. Starting back in 2016, the event was hosted annually till 2018, after which the group stopped. That was the case until last year, when they came back with a bang. Boasting big names from across the pond, such as MrBeast and IShowSpeed, the 2022 event was a big step up from their previous years.

The inclusion of so many big creators also meant a very high viewership, with more than 2 million people tuning in to watch online on top of a packed stadium. Moreover, the organizers have announced that the 2023 edition will be even greater, with a bigger stadium and more international talent, and xQc's inclusion indicates that things are going according to plan.

Here are some reactions to the streamer being included in the 2023 Sidemen Charity Event from X after the streamer declared that he would stop doing reaction content in case of a loss. Some even started making jokes with the assumption that he would lose:

A few reactions to the streamer's claim (Image via X)

For those unaware, Felix has been beefing online with his critics, who have called him out and accused him of mooching off of content made by other creators without giving them their due credit. A couple of days ago, one YouTuber accused him of making a mockery out of reaction content after he went AFK with his video playing on his stream.