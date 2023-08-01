"Making a mockery": YouTuber calls out xQc for going AFK while "reacting" to his video on stream

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding reaction content on Twitch and other streaming platforms, another YouTuber has recently called out Felix "xQc" for making a mockery by not reacting to his video. The Twitch star started streaming the video in a recent stream and proceeded to walk out of the room for ten minutes while it was playing for his chat to watch.

Knowing that this would create some controversy, after returning xQc promptly asked people not to post this part of the stream on YouTube and then went on to mock the video by joking about urban planning. The mock inputs to the content of the video were a comment on how DMCA laws do not apply to content that has been sufficiently transformed by the person reacting to it.

The video in question is from popular YouTuber Neo Explains, who is known for informative videos and has over 1.4 million subscribers to his name. The content creator was clearly not happy with the way Felix reacted to his video on stream and tweeted out a video captioned:

"This video shows xQc 'reacting' to my video. He leaves the room 5 seconds into the video and then returns 10 minutes later, making a mockery out of the fact that he is not reacting."

neo @NeoExplains



He leaves the room 5 seconds into the video and then returns 10 minutes later, making a mockery out of the fact that he is not reacting. This video shows xQc 'reacting' to my video.He leaves the room 5 seconds into the video and then returns 10 minutes later, making a mockery out of the fact that he is not reacting. pic.twitter.com/wfwWrigEx4

Neo Explains also called Felix's reaction after coming back to the stream a mockery, referring to how the streamer tried to fake "react" to the content by pointing out things in the video in a jocular manner.

"The entire video was shown on stream": YouTuber refutes claims that streamers reacting to videos help in growth, blasts xQc for his reaction

The 1-minute 22-second sped-up clip of the incident was shared by Neo Explains on his Twitter, where the popular Twitch streamer can be seen walking away from the PC moments after starting to watch the video titled 'The Densest City on Earth.' The video in itself is an 18-minute-long exploration of the Kowloon Walled City in British Hong Kong.

With many streamers such as Asmongold and Mutahar commenting and feuding over reaction content and whether or not it devalues the original content, Neo Explains' tweet gained significant traction, but the YouTuber did not stop his argument there. In a subsequent post in the same thread, he argued that the whole video was eventually shown on xQc's stream and shared a revenue graph from YouTube analytics to reveal there was no significant boost to his views or revenue after the streamer's reaction.

The YouTuber wrote:

"Some say that a streamer watching a video will lead to more views and promotion. The entire video (except the sponsor end that pays my bills) was shown on stream, so there is no need for people to look up my video after. Where in this graph do I find the xQc bump?"

neo @NeoExplains



The entire video (except the sponsor end that pays my bills) was shown on stream, so there is no need for people to look up my video after.



Where in this graph do I find the xQc bump? Some say that a streamer watching a video will lead to more views and promotion.The entire video (except the sponsor end that pays my bills) was shown on stream, so there is no need for people to look up my video after.Where in this graph do I find the xQc bump? pic.twitter.com/m0Dk3CINYK

Twitter reactions

Here are a couple of reactions to the tweet by Neo Explained, with many people asking him to claim the stream while others supported xQc. One Twitter user even hoped that the recent backlash would end the prevalence of reaction streamers:

Punished Mussels ✝️ @PunishedMussels @NeoExplains @lordvictor please let this be the watershed that ends the react meta once and for all

Jacket @0xJacket @NeoExplains lol wow he just streamed his screen that's such quality content wowowieeee.



they should make it so 'react' videos have to be uploaded through the original persons page.

Taser ///🕯️🕯️🕯️👀 @Tokewitch @NeoExplains So that is how you make 100M... wow ✍️

Lofti Pixels @loftipixels @NeoExplains Dude just claim it and move on with your life. He already said openly that he doesn't counterclaim lol.

Eshu Marneedi @EshuMarneedi @NeoExplains File a DMCA. Enough of streamers shamelessly stealing content for their own benefit. It’s literally wrong and illegal.

Sen @senyah2hell @NeoExplains So many people want to control every aspect of online content. Don’t want it viewed in ways you don’t like? Don’t make the content public and free. Simple as that.

The reaction content debate has become quite a hot topic on the internet. Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamer" and Destiny recently pledged a $20,000 fund to help smaller content creators to sue streamers who react to their content, causing much talk in the streaming community.