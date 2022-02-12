Breaking down DarkViperAU’s claim about react streamers, Pokelawls and Mizkif’s reactions

What began with a statement by Australian streamer Matthew "DarkViperAU" about reaction streamers turned into a separate ordeal between the streamers Mizkif and Pokelawls. Both streamers responded to Matthew's original tweet, which led to other reactions and responses to this whole situation.

DarkViperAU made an earnest claim about reaction streamers, which received attention from all corners of the internet, from Moist Cr1tikal to Asmongold. Mizkif had a more public back and forth with the Australian streamer.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU



How The React Grift Works By DarkViperAU

docs.google.com/document/d/150… All reactors are bad people. They exploit others to benefit no one but themselves. Collectively they have stolen millions of dollars from actual creators and have stopped countless thousands from having a careerHow The React Grift Works By DarkViperAU All reactors are bad people. They exploit others to benefit no one but themselves. Collectively they have stolen millions of dollars from actual creators and have stopped countless thousands from having a careerHow The React Grift Works By DarkViperAUdocs.google.com/document/d/150…

DarkViperAU claims react streamers are terrible for content creation

Ultimately, the streamer called all reaction streamers “bad people” and exploited other people to grow and gain popularity. The lack of consent involved in this led to the comparison that content creators were no better than people who commit assault.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU @adam_w11 People who live their lives exploiting others, their labour or careers, in their own lust for money and power are the very sort of people who would sexually abuse someone. A reactor’s career is specifically about ignoring consent and only respecting people when profit is at risk. @adam_w11 People who live their lives exploiting others, their labour or careers, in their own lust for money and power are the very sort of people who would sexually abuse someone. A reactor’s career is specifically about ignoring consent and only respecting people when profit is at risk.

Across his document and tweets, the Australian streamer went out of his way to make sure people knew he felt reaction streamers are ruining content creation and are incredibly selfish. He asserted that it takes no effort, holds other, smaller streamers down, and allows the more prominent streamers to make more money and get more views.

This led several streamers to speak up, some of which led to insults, and others did not. Mizkif and Matthew, in particular, exchanged words on their streams.

Mizkif and DarkViperAU talk trash back and forth across clips and tweets

It all began with the original tweet when DarkViperAU compared reaction streamers to people who would commit sexual abuse. A comparison that many on the internet said was out of line, Mizkif responded with a succinct tweet.

Simply calling the Australian Twitch streamer dumb, it didn’t take very long for Matthew to respond to the short tweet by the Twitch streamer. Matthew’s response to the situation was to insult the intelligence of both Mizkif and Poke, who also made a tweet about the 14-page document.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Mizkif @REALMizkif @DarkViperAU @adam_w11 you dumvb as hellllllllllllllllllllllllll @DarkViperAU @adam_w11 you dumvb as hellllllllllllllllllllllllll Love this comment. For real, one of the most interesting things about writing a 14 page essay is learning how many creators are willing to sit back and read a 14 page essay from a stranger. Mizkif & Poke out here with libraries just off screen reading the latest Financial Review. twitter.com/REALMizkif/sta… Love this comment. For real, one of the most interesting things about writing a 14 page essay is learning how many creators are willing to sit back and read a 14 page essay from a stranger. Mizkif & Poke out here with libraries just off screen reading the latest Financial Review. twitter.com/REALMizkif/sta…

The streamer talked about how interesting it is to have content creators read a 14-page document made by a stranger, targeting Mizkif and Poke specifically. He spoke of the two streamers having libraries and reading the “Financial Review” when not on their stream.

This comment was expanded on in DarkViperAU’s stream, where he said something very similar in a Twitch clip. The Australian streamer talked about the streamers, continuing to insult their intelligence in the stream.

“The joke I made was, there’s no way Mizkif read that document. I can’t imagine Mizkif has read something more than like, two pages long in the entirety of his life.”

The Twitch streamer stated he was shocked either streamer could even read a menu. It wasn’t long before Mizkif would talk about the situation in his stream. He pointed out that he knew precisely why Matthew created this whole situation.

Mizkif watched MoistCr1tikal’s video on the situation and stopped to talk about Matthew specifically. According to Mizkif, he didn’t need to watch a video to know why Matthew was mad, and it’s because he “fell off”.

“It’s just that simple. I don't need a twenty-five minute video to tell me that he is p****d and irrelevant now. You’re at 4k or something, and you fell off hard.”

Pokelawls and DarkViperAU briefly tussle online

While Mizkif and Matthew had a back and forth across streams and tweets, it was far more straightforward for Pokelawls and the Twitch streamer.

All Pokelawls had to say was that the streamer’s take was an “L take” and left it. No clips or other tweets have been on the subject since. However, it didn’t stop DarkViperAU from responding in the tweet where he mentioned Mizkif.

The end of this discussion on content creation and reaction streamers is far from over. Still, streamers like Mizkif and Pokelawls did not shy away from responding to Matthew over his original statement.

