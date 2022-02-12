Breaking down DarkViperAU’s claim about react streamers, Pokelawls and Mizkif’s reactions

What began with a statement by Australian streamer Matthew "DarkViperAU" about reaction streamers turned into a separate ordeal between the streamers Mizkif and Pokelawls. Both streamers responded to Matthew's original tweet, which led to other reactions and responses to this whole situation.
DarkViperAU made an earnest claim about reaction streamers, which received attention from all corners of the internet, from Moist Cr1tikal to Asmongold. Mizkif had a more public back and forth with the Australian streamer.
DarkViperAU claims react streamers are terrible for content creation
Ultimately, the streamer called all reaction streamers “bad people” and exploited other people to grow and gain popularity. The lack of consent involved in this led to the comparison that content creators were no better than people who commit assault.
Across his document and tweets, the Australian streamer went out of his way to make sure people knew he felt reaction streamers are ruining content creation and are incredibly selfish. He asserted that it takes no effort, holds other, smaller streamers down, and allows the more prominent streamers to make more money and get more views.
This led several streamers to speak up, some of which led to insults, and others did not. Mizkif and Matthew, in particular, exchanged words on their streams.
Mizkif and DarkViperAU talk trash back and forth across clips and tweets
It all began with the original tweet when DarkViperAU compared reaction streamers to people who would commit sexual abuse. A comparison that many on the internet said was out of line, Mizkif responded with a succinct tweet.
Simply calling the Australian Twitch streamer dumb, it didn’t take very long for Matthew to respond to the short tweet by the Twitch streamer. Matthew’s response to the situation was to insult the intelligence of both Mizkif and Poke, who also made a tweet about the 14-page document.
The streamer talked about how interesting it is to have content creators read a 14-page document made by a stranger, targeting Mizkif and Poke specifically. He spoke of the two streamers having libraries and reading the “Financial Review” when not on their stream.
This comment was expanded on in DarkViperAU’s stream, where he said something very similar in a Twitch clip. The Australian streamer talked about the streamers, continuing to insult their intelligence in the stream.
“The joke I made was, there’s no way Mizkif read that document. I can’t imagine Mizkif has read something more than like, two pages long in the entirety of his life.”
The Twitch streamer stated he was shocked either streamer could even read a menu. It wasn’t long before Mizkif would talk about the situation in his stream. He pointed out that he knew precisely why Matthew created this whole situation.
Mizkif watched MoistCr1tikal’s video on the situation and stopped to talk about Matthew specifically. According to Mizkif, he didn’t need to watch a video to know why Matthew was mad, and it’s because he “fell off”.
“It’s just that simple. I don't need a twenty-five minute video to tell me that he is p****d and irrelevant now. You’re at 4k or something, and you fell off hard.”
Pokelawls and DarkViperAU briefly tussle online
While Mizkif and Matthew had a back and forth across streams and tweets, it was far more straightforward for Pokelawls and the Twitch streamer.
All Pokelawls had to say was that the streamer’s take was an “L take” and left it. No clips or other tweets have been on the subject since. However, it didn’t stop DarkViperAU from responding in the tweet where he mentioned Mizkif.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The end of this discussion on content creation and reaction streamers is far from over. Still, streamers like Mizkif and Pokelawls did not shy away from responding to Matthew over his original statement.