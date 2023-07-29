"People are being dumb about this" - xQc addresses the community after netizens criticize him for his reaction content

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has responded to a recent controversy surrounding him. For context, Twitter user @FilmsBub shared a screenshot from one of Felix's YouTube videos, in which he was seen reacting to an entire video created by another YouTuber. The argument was that Felix essentially reposted someone else's content on his channel under the pretense of reacting to it.

Bub Films @FilmsBub lemmino spends months researching, scripting, and editing a video just for react streamers to reupload the entire thing and provide zero input pic.twitter.com/jNO6QTqHRG

Another allegation leveled against the streamer was that during his reaction videos, he exhibits minimal reactions and is frequently seen eating or drinking while watching these videos. One user even posted the screenshots:

xQc, however, has vehemently denied these claims, instead asserting:

"People are being dumb about this"

xQc defends himself, says he likes to react with his audience

xQc has challenged those who have criticized him, arguing that many of his viewers prefer to watch videos through his stream. According to him, his stream allows his fans to enjoy the content together and engage in real-time discussions and reactions. He said:

"The reason why I didn't commentate was, genuinely chat, the chat was getting mad at me. Jason sent me a DM at night and said, 'Dude, I'm watching the VOD, shut the f**k up.' And I was like, 'Bro, I was enjoying the topic, guess I shouldn't talk about it'."

He added:

"People are forgetting human nature. People want to sit on their computers, open the one link, have them on a second monitor and play games or whatever. This is what streams are about."

He further elaborated that streams, in general, do not inherently possess any quality. Instead, he emphasized that it is the concept of "second screen content" that truly engages viewers. He added that no one likes to switch between channels or videos, instead opting to watch one stream with different content.

What did the fans say?

The streamer's mini-rant was shared on his secondary YouTube channel, garnering a lot of comments. Here are some of the top ones:

Fans opine on the topic (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The streamer continues to maintain his position as one of the most prominent "Just Chatting" streamers on Twitch, with an impressive following of nearly 12 million followers. On Kick (he recently joined the streaming platform), he has amassed a further 470K followers.